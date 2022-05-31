William (Billy) T. Marlow, 96

Howell G. Simerly, age 95, passed peacefully, at home, Saturday, March 5, 2022, surrounded by most of his faithful family of four generations. He was born in Williamsburg, Kentucky, After the early death of his father, Howell and his mother lived with his Aunt Ruth & Uncle Luther Gregory in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains where he was treated like a son and brother to them. When Howell’s cousins enlisted in the service during WWII, Howell did the same. At age 17, he received permission from his mother to join the U.S. Navy which further sharpened his character as a young man. Decades later he flew home with Honor Air of Knoxville, giving him the hero’s welcome he so richly deserved. It became one of his fondest memories. Howell’s greatest treasure was family. He and Katherine Younce married in 1952 at First Methodist of Alcoa. After which, Howell and his young bride moved to Oak Ridge, “The Secret City.” There he began a nearly 40-year career at Y-12. He started out as an electrician and ascended to serving as a Plant Shift Superintendent before retiring. Countless friends and co-workers benefited from his wisdom, quick wit, patience, and professionalism.

