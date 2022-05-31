ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wartburg, TN

William (Billy) T. Marlow, 96

By News Department
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. William (Billy) T. Marlow age 96 went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home in Joyner, TN. Billy was a member of Union Baptist Church and The American Legion. He was a World War II...

Laurie Ann Gibbs, Clinton

Laurie Ann Gibbs, age 87 of Clinton passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Laurie was an encourager and loved spending her time making and sending cards to friends and loved ones. Another hobby that she enjoyed was writing poetry. She was a longtime and devoted member of Edgemoor Baptist Church and loved listening to sermons. She was very generous and was a longtime supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
CLINTON, TN
Myra C. Parten, Powell

Myra C. Parten, age 94 of Powell passed away at her residence on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Myra was born April 12, 1948, in Bell County, Kentucky to the late George W. and Lucille Cobb. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Oliver Springs. Throughout her life, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, but most of all loving and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph S. Parten, Jr.; grandson, Joseph Hatfield and sister, Dorothy Cobb.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Jerry C. Haynes, 87

Jerry C. Haynes, age 87, passed away at NHC Healthcare Farragut in Knoxville, TN on Sunday, May 29th, 2022. Jerry was a loving husband and father, and he loved the Lord. He will be remembered as a balanced and consistent person and an excellent Bible teacher. Jerry served as an Elder at his church. He also served on the Pastor’s council for 50+ years. In his free time, Jerry enjoyed fishing and golfing. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Howell G. Simerly, 95

Howell G. Simerly, age 95, passed peacefully, at home, Saturday, March 5, 2022, surrounded by most of his faithful family of four generations. He was born in Williamsburg, Kentucky, After the early death of his father, Howell and his mother lived with his Aunt Ruth & Uncle Luther Gregory in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains where he was treated like a son and brother to them. When Howell’s cousins enlisted in the service during WWII, Howell did the same. At age 17, he received permission from his mother to join the U.S. Navy which further sharpened his character as a young man. Decades later he flew home with Honor Air of Knoxville, giving him the hero’s welcome he so richly deserved. It became one of his fondest memories. Howell’s greatest treasure was family. He and Katherine Younce married in 1952 at First Methodist of Alcoa. After which, Howell and his young bride moved to Oak Ridge, “The Secret City.” There he began a nearly 40-year career at Y-12. He started out as an electrician and ascended to serving as a Plant Shift Superintendent before retiring. Countless friends and co-workers benefited from his wisdom, quick wit, patience, and professionalism.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Donna Jane (Stringfield) Maples, Knoxville

Donna Jane (Stringfield) Maples, 74 of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home. Donna was a graduate of Sunbright High School Class of 1965. She attended the University of Tennessee and worked in several Knoxville area businesses including TVA as a secretary/administrative assistant. For the past several years she enjoyed working in sales at Jewelry Television right up until she passed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sarah Elizabeth Cates, Oak Ridge

Sarah Elizabeth Cates, 51, passed away in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on May 20, 2022, after many years of suffering from neuro-sarcoidosis. She died peacefully in her sleep at her childhood home. She is survived by her parents, Michael and Linda Cates of Oak Ridge, her brother, Joshua Cates, his wife, Lara, and their children, Anika and Henry, all of Salt Lake City, Utah. Sarah left behind countless friends and other family members who have been touched by her wonderful spirit.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Samuel Baxter Wyatt, Rockwood

Mr. Samuel Baxter Wyatt, age 79, of Rockwood, TN passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was born October 1, 1942, to Nannie Wyatt Gang and Martin Lee Wyatt in Philadelphia, TN. He was an Army veteran. He was employed by TVA for twenty years, and then for fifteen years by K-25, Y-12, and X-10. After retirement, he enjoyed time with his family. He liked fishing and boating on Watts Bar Lake and he loved time spent with his granddaughters. He was an honest, down-to-earth man who believed in hard work and he passed his legacy on to his children and grandchildren. He was an avid member of Piney Grove Baptist Church.
ROCKWOOD, TN
Gary Wisman, 86, Knoxville

SEPTEMBER 10, 1935 – MAY 31, 202. Gary Wisman, age 86, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Gary was a member of The Park West Church of God. He served in the Army and retired from the Navy Seabees. Gary also retired from Martin Marietta. Gary loved his family dearly and was known for his woodworking abilities. He enjoyed attending Tuesday breakfast with his close friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Wisman.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Mary Wolfe, Rockwood

Mrs. Mary Wolfe, age 89, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home. She was born April 14, 1933, in Paris, Ohio. After living several years in Ohio, she also made her home in Holly Hill, Florida; Joplin, Missouri; lastly in Rockwood. Mrs. Wolfe was a member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood, and loved sewing, needle crafts, and gardening. She was also an avid Elvis fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph L. Myers and Lova Samantha Martin Myers; and several brothers and sisters.
ROCKWOOD, TN
Nathan Koval, 31, Knoxville

Nathan Koval age 31, of Knoxville, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Nathan was a music lover with a special talent for playing the acoustic guitar. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Danny C. Huffman. He is survived by his wife, Kayla...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Thomas Woodward Bookhart, 88

Thomas Woodward Bookhart, age 88, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2022, in Altamonte Springs, FL. He was born on August 21, 1933, at the O’Bryan family farm home in Williamsburg County, SC. He lived in several locations until the age of 9 when he moved to Kingstree, SC, which he always considered his hometown. He followed in the footsteps of 5 uncles and his older brother when he chose to attend Clemson University, at that time an all-male military college. While at Clemson, he was a member of the elite Pershing Rifles drill team and was awarded the prestigious Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award. This award was bestowed upon someone who had demonstrated they “excel in high ideals of living, in fine spiritual qualities, and is generous and unselfish service to others”.
OAK RIDGE, TN

