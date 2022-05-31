ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden to give commencement speech at LA City College

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
| Photo courtesy of Steven Lek/Wikimedia Commons

First Lady Jill Biden will deliver the keynote address at Los Angeles City College’s commencement ceremony on June 7, officials announced Tuesday.

“We are just overjoyed and extremely honored that the first lady of the United States will be joining us this year. We love her,” LACC President Mary Gallagher said. “Dr. Biden has been our champion for years and to have her here for our first in-person commencement in three years is amazing. This will be one of the most important and memorable commencements in the 93-year history of our college.”

Biden is a long-time advocate for higher education, particularly community colleges. She is a professor in the English department at Northern Virginia Community College, making her the first presidential spouse to work full-time outside the White House.

She also appeared at LACC in 2016, when her husband was vice president, to announce the launch of the Los Angeles College Promise Program offering free tuition for all new, full-time students in the Los Angeles Community College District.

The commencement will begin at 5 p.m. at the Greek Theater at 2700 N. Vermont Ave. It will be streamed live on LACC’s website. More than 1,000 students are expected to participate.

Members of the LACC classes of 2020 and 2021 have been invited to participate as well. In-person graduation ceremonies for those classes were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the graduates had virtual ceremonies, the college decided to offer those students the opportunity to appear in person with the first lady.

LA Councilman Buscaino seeks to ban encampments near libraries

Two days after the Los Angeles City Council took steps to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of all schools and daycare facilities, Councilman Joe Buscaino introduced a motion Friday to ban encampments near city libraries. The city’s anti-camping law, which went into effect last year, already restricts sleeping and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deja News: WeHo Pride and #Swedengate Shame

Hey Socal! This week, Twitter freaked out over #Swedengate, which trolled the Swedish custom of not feeding house guests. Hey Sweden, we get it. In gay culture, making a friend eat is a hate crime. And for more news you may have missed, Mike Ciriaco is bringing it back to your brain with this week’s Deja News!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KBBQ is in danger? What L.A.’s gas ban means for cuisine in the city

Everyone’s got something different to say about Los Angeles — it’s expensive, there are too many people, there’s lots of crime, so forth. Despite its many detractors, though, Los Angeles is known for having one of the most diverse food scenes in the country. Driving a couple of miles in almost any direction will certainly provide you with some different kinds of cuisine to sample.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
