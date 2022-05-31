ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Man Accused of Shooting BB Gun Toward Neighbor During Dispute

kfornow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN–(KFOR May 31)–A 54-year-old man is in jail, accused of shooting a BB gun and injuring a 48-year-old man during a dispute late Saturday night at an apartment building in the 300 block of North 44th Street. Lincoln...

www.kfornow.com

Comments / 0

Related
klin.com

24 Year Old Man Arrested After Lincoln Standoff

A more than three hour standoff Thursday afternoon near 13th and D Street in Lincoln ended in the arrest of a 24 year old man. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain John Vik says Jesse Salamanca was wanted for firing shots into a house near Highway 34 and Northwest 27th Street last Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island home riddled with bullets during shooting incident

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Police in Grand Island are searching for a gunman after a home was riddled with bullets. The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday, in the 100 block of West 14th Street. According to Grand Island Police, an on duty officer was about five blocks from...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

Two hurt in south Omaha sports bar shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting at a south Omaha bar that left two men with non-life-threatening injuries. OPD reported Friday morning that a 32-year-old and 26-year-old were found injured when officers responded to a report of a shooting at Azul Bar, located near 52nd and L streets.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs woman arrested on Trespass, Drug and Disorderly Conduct charges

(Council Bluffs) A Council Bluffs woman was arrested following a disturbance Thursday afternoon. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Andrea Pixler was charged with Trespass – Refuse to Vacate, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) 1st Offense, and Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Epithets/Threatening Gesture. The Sheriff’s...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kios.org

Judge Rules County/Prosecutors Not Liable For Shooter's Death

A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit against prosecutors filed by the family of a white Nebraska bar owner who killed himself after being charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man during 2020 racial injustice protests. U.S. District Judge John Gerrard said in an order Tuesday that there is no legal basis to conclude that Douglas County prosecutors are liable for the death of 38-year-old Jake Gardner. Gardner's parents accused Douglas County Attorney's Office, its top prosecutor and a special prosecutor of violating Gardner’s constitutional rights. Gardner was charged with manslaughter and other felonies in the May 30, 2020, shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock outside Gardner's downtown Omaha bar. He killed himself in Oregon one day before he was expected to turn himself in to face charges in Scurlock's death.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Hit and run in north Lincoln caught on camera

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is hoping the public can help identify the driver or vehicle involved in a hit and run late Thursday night. Kimberly George told 10/11 her son’s 2009 Ford Focus was parked near 25th and Dudley Streets in Lincoln when it was hit around 11:15 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bb Gun#Violent Crime#Kfor#Lincoln Police#2nd Degree Assault
NebraskaTV

GI Police investigating report of gunshots

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a home was struck by gunshots early Thursday morning. GIPD says that just after midnight, officers received multiple calls of gunshots and officers heard six to eight of them coming from the west while near the 500 block of East 19th Street.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Man arrested following standoff in central Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A standoff situation in central Lincoln ended with an arrest shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit, U.S. Marshals and Lincoln Police surrounded a house near 13th & D Streets for several hours Thursday afternoon. Shortly before 6 p.m.,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Federal arrest for Omaha man accused of stealing mail

In the middle of an Omaha neighborhood, a high-speed crash late in the afternoon. Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Fillmore County Sheriff investigating bank robbery in Geneva

GENEVA, NE — The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a reported bank robbery early Friday afternoon. The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office tells News Channel Nebraska the incident happened around 1:40 p.m. at the Heartland Bank in Geneva. Police say the suspect is described as...
GENEVA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City man charged with taking pills from car

NEBRASKA CITY – Brady Riessen, 37, of Nebraska City is suspected taking a prescription bottle of Tramadol from a parked car in Nebraska City. Police were investigating a report of cars door opened in the 1700 block of Second Corso and encountered Riessen on Central Avenue on May 31.
klkntv.com

Man arrested in deadly crash near Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested in Grand Island on Friday, almost three weeks after a deadly crash near Wood River. On May 16, a Nissan Altima struck an Indian Challenger motorcycle near Highway 30 and Burwick Road. The driver of the motorcycle, Kent Redwine, was pronounced...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested for alleged physical altercation, assaulting officer

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police said they were called to the 1000 block of Koenigstein Ave. for a physical disturbance. NPD said that there was a report of a 27-year-old Norfolk man that had physically assaulted another male. Police said that they found the man when they arrived. The man...
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha residents react to crash, chase suspect

Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated: 9 hours ago. State officials have been in Omaha testing to see if chemicals...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Man in custody after standoff in Lincoln, authorities say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A man has been taken into custody after a two-hour-long standoff with law enforcement in Lincoln, authorities say. Law enforcement found 24-year-old Jesse Salamanca hunkered down in a locked room, said Chief Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Houchin. Salamanca was taken into custody...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy