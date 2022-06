Get grilling with Louisiana Culinary Institute’s Creative BBQ class this Thursday, June 2. As summer approaches, backyard barbecues will be coming back. Impress your family and neighbors with new twists on classics like barbecue chicken. Try something new by learning how to make barbecue meatballs and salmon that are sure to stand out at any potluck or summer pool party. As always, you can take home your delicious creations after class.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO