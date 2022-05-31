ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Through Tuesday Evening

By Jeremy Aitken
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe month of May could go out with a bang when it comes to...

WAND TV

Severe storms are possible across Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- Stormy weather is on the way to Central Illinois after another hot day. It'll be breezy, hazy, hot, and humid today with increasing clouds. Highs will top out around 90°. Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight into Wednesday morning. More storms are possible Wednesday afternoon. Some of...
New COVID cases down statewide; La Salle County remains medium spread

New COVID cases are dropping statewide; but, more counties have high community spread. The Illinois Department of Public Health counted 4200 fewer new cases than last week. Just over 1,220 persons are hospitalized with COVID, 114 are in ICUs and 35 patients are on ventilators. There are nineteen counties rated...
More Record Gas Prices to End The Week in Illinois and Wisconsin

(Chicago, IL) Another week, another set of massive gas price increases on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average for a gallon of gas in Illinois is now $5.26, a 30-increase from this time last week, and 55-cents above the national average. Lake County saw a 41-cent increase from last week to $5.46. In Wisconsin, the average price now stands at 4.60 a gallon, up 26-cents from last week, and 11-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a week over week bump of 37-cents, and now stands at $4.87.
Best Spots For River Float Trips In Illinois, According To Yelp

Summer weather is here and many are itching to get on the water. A few weeks ago Mother Nature teased us with a stretch of near-90 degree days but Memorial Day weekend was spectacular if you consider previous years' weather. Finally, it looks like we're in for a stretch of mid-to-upper 70s for the foreseeable future.
Illinois Residents Can Resume Use of Bird Feeders, Baths After Officials Urged a Stop Due to Avian Flu

After more than a month, Illinois officials say that residents can once again put out their bird feeders and bird baths amid efforts to contain a virulent strain of avian flu. The recommendation, which had been released in mid-April, urged Illinois residents to take down feeders and bird baths to help protect local bird populations from the virus, which has devastated wild waterfowl and domestic bird populations in numerous communities around the country.
2 men charged in connection with Ill. burglaries

Ambulance services in southern Illinois are suffering from a shortage of employees. Marybeth Niederkorn joins us to talk about the records available at the Archive Center and how the public can make use of them. Jackson This Week 6/1/22. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. An overview of what's new in...
Couple who lost home in Grand Bear fire to move on

A couple who lost their home in a massive fire at the Grand Bear Lodge in Utica on Monday say they will try to move forward. No one was hurt in the wind driven fire that destroyed seven cabins and over twenty individual units, but Sheila and Mark Brombosz's home was reduced to ashes.
West Central IL To Be Well Represented At Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen Pageants Next Week

West Central Illinois will be well represented at the Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen pageant next week. 23 year old Juliana Fray of Pittsfield won the title of Miss Quincy in January. Fray is working towards her master’s degree in political campaigning at the University of Florida. Fray graduated from the University of Tampa in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
Thousands Of Dollars Raised For Family Displaced In Grand Bear Fire

Imagine losing everything in a fire. That's what happened to a family of six in the Grand Bear Resort blaze. Lena Beale of La Salle has organized a Go Fund Me account on behalf of her sister Grace, her husband Jason and their four children. They're uninjured but lost everything in the Memorial Day fire.
Illinois woman dies in UTV crash in northern Wisconsin

MERCER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a crash involving a UTV that was carrying six occupants and left one dead and another in critical condition. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on May 29 around 5:20 p.m., a call came in regarding a UTV crash in Mercer. The UTV reportedly went off the road and was upside down in the water.
DNR deems bird feeders safe in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — Bird watchers rejoice! The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today that backyard feeders and baths can be used again starting Wednesday, June 1, 2022. IDNR says they originally recommended the use of bird feeders and bird baths be stopped through May 31 in response to the highly pathogenic avian […]
