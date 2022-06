Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police have reported that another older Port St. Lucie resident was scammed. A 75-year-old resident was scammed out of $9430 yesterday after a suspect called her and identified himself as a PSLPD Sergeant. The suspect(s) directed the elderly woman to purchase $9430 worth of gift cards from different stores and then provide the gift card numbers to them over the phone. The suspects also utilized caller ID spoofing so it appeared they were calling from a legitimate police department phone number.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO