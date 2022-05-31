ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Kobe Bryant? Devin Booker? Michael Jordan May Have Just Gotten Really Lucky

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Charlotte Hornets will have the 13th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and there have been many talented players drafted with that pick over the history of the draft. Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) and Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) are some of the players to be taken 13th overall.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 23, and the Charlotte Hornets (owned by Michael Jordan) will have the 13th pick in the first-round.

Being in the middle is never good in the NBA, it's often thought of that it's better the be at the bottom than the middle, because then a team can get a top-five draft pick.

However, Jordan and the Hornets may have lucked into a pick that has historically been a good place to draft.

Some of the best players to ever play in the NBA (and several current stars) have been drafted 13th overall.

The two best players to ever be drafted 13th:

  1. Karl Malone (1985 NBA Draft)
  2. Kobe Bryant (1996 NBA Draft)

Recent 13th overall picks:

  1. Zach LaVine (2014 NBA Draft)
  2. Devin Booker (2015 NBA Draft)
  3. Donovan Mitchell (2017 NBA Draft)
  4. Tyler Herro (2019 NBA Draft)

That's a very impressive group of shooting guards that have been drafted 13th over the last eight years.

Therefore, Jordan and the Hornets may be lucky to be drafting where they are.

