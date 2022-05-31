Virginia Basketball Hosting Two Targets in the Class of 2023 This Week

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers are hosting two of their top targets in the recruiting class of 2023 in Charlottesville this week

Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers are still looking to secure their first commitment in the recruiting class of 2023. This week, UVA will look to make strides towards changing that as the Cavaliers host two of their top targets on Grounds.

TJ Power, a four-star small forward from Massachusetts, is reportedly visiting UVA beginning Monday. Power was named the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year after his junior season at Worcester Academy, the same high school attended by UVA basketball alum and current NBA head coach Rick Carlisle. Rated the No. 10 power forward in the class of 2023 by 247Sports, Power averaged 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season and dropped a 26-point, 11-rebound double-double in Worcester's victory in the Class AA state championship game.

TJ Power

Virginia is one of many schools currently in the running for Power, who has been offered by Iowa, Boston College, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Providence, South Carolina, Stanford, USC, Wake Forest, and Xavier and several other schools. UVA offered Power on May 4th .

READ MORE: Virginia Basketball Scholarship Chart 2022-2026

On Wednesday, UVA will host one of the top high school players from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Jamie Kaiser, a four-star small forward from Burke, Virginia, was offered by the Cavaliers back on May 12th . A 6'6", 200-pound wing out of Bishop Ireton in Alexandria, Kaiser is rated the No. 2 player from Virginia in the class of 2023 by 247Sports and the No. 14 small forward in the nation.

Jamie Kaiser Photo courtesy of Travis Branham/247Sports

Kaiser's list of suitors is growing quickly and now includes Wisconsin, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, TCU, Ohio State, Miami, Iowa, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Georgetown, Creighton, and Boston College, among others.

See the following video for a complete list of prospects Virginia has offered in the recruiting class of 2023:

UVA basketball - updated 2023 recruiting class offers (; 0:47)

