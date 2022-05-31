ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers Now

Virginia Basketball Hosting Two Targets in the Class of 2023 This Week

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLiui_0fvsuPPk00

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers are hosting two of their top targets in the recruiting class of 2023 in Charlottesville this week

Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers are still looking to secure their first commitment in the recruiting class of 2023. This week, UVA will look to make strides towards changing that as the Cavaliers host two of their top targets on Grounds.

TJ Power, a four-star small forward from Massachusetts, is reportedly visiting UVA beginning Monday. Power was named the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year after his junior season at Worcester Academy, the same high school attended by UVA basketball alum and current NBA head coach Rick Carlisle. Rated the No. 10 power forward in the class of 2023 by 247Sports, Power averaged 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season and dropped a 26-point, 11-rebound double-double in Worcester's victory in the Class AA state championship game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27U7kQ_0fvsuPPk00
TJ Power

Virginia is one of many schools currently in the running for Power, who has been offered by Iowa, Boston College, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Providence, South Carolina, Stanford, USC, Wake Forest, and Xavier and several other schools. UVA offered Power on May 4th .

READ MORE: Virginia Basketball Scholarship Chart 2022-2026

On Wednesday, UVA will host one of the top high school players from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Jamie Kaiser, a four-star small forward from Burke, Virginia, was offered by the Cavaliers back on May 12th . A 6'6", 200-pound wing out of Bishop Ireton in Alexandria, Kaiser is rated the No. 2 player from Virginia in the class of 2023 by 247Sports and the No. 14 small forward in the nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UT7sh_0fvsuPPk00
Jamie Kaiser

Photo courtesy of Travis Branham/247Sports

Kaiser's list of suitors is growing quickly and now includes Wisconsin, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, TCU, Ohio State, Miami, Iowa, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Georgetown, Creighton, and Boston College, among others.

See the following video for a complete list of prospects Virginia has offered in the recruiting class of 2023:

UVA basketball - updated 2023 recruiting class offers (; 0:47)

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Headed to Greenville Regional for NCAA Baseball Tournament

UVA Football Commit Delaney Crawford Wins California State Title in 300m Hurdles

Virginia Football Lands Commitment From In-State Running Back Donte Hawthorne

Virginia Lacrosse Set to Return Bulk of Starters in 2023

Cavalier Futures Announces Cav Club Subscription Platform for NIL Activities With UVA Student-Athletes

Kody Stattmann Signs With Brisbane Bullets in Australia's National Basketball League

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 gives Virginia some late-spring love

ESPN’s latest Way-Too-Early Top 25 pegs Virginia at #21, with the ‘Hoos one of three ACC teams in the rankings, which were offered by staff writer Jeff Borzello. “The highest-ranked team on our list that didn’t make the NCAA tournament last season, Virginia’s ranking reflects a combination of much-improved depth and versatility on the Cavaliers’ roster and the idea that back-to-back down years seem unlikely to happen to Tony Bennett,” Borzello wrote of the Cavaliers, who finished 21-14 this past season, and made it to the quarterfinals of the postseason NIT.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Virginia Tech#Nba#Basketball#Sports#The Virginia Cavaliers#Uva#Worcester Academy#Class Aa#Tj Power Virginia#Boston College#Georgia Tech#Wake Forest
NRVNews

Whitescarver, Charles Kyle

Charles Kyle Whitescarver, Jr., kindly known to all as Dub, passed away June 1, 2022. He was born on November 2, 1924 in Davy, West Virginia. He lived his life in Roanoke, Smith Mountain Lake, Riner, sometimes in Venice, Florida, and lately at the Showalter Center at Warm Hearth in Blacksburg.
Lincoln Report

3 Charming Small Towns in Virginia

The state of Virginia has a rich history and a diverse landscape. From the mountains of the Shenandoah Valley to the coastline of the Chesapeake Bay, there is something for everyone to explore.
cvilletomorrow.org

Virginia just made its biggest investment in school buildings in over a decade. Now, it has to decide how to dole out the money.

Virginia’s General Assembly this week made its biggest investment in the state’s rapidly aging public school infrastructure in more than a decade. The state will devote $1.25 billion next year to upgrading school buildings. Each school division in the state will receive some of that money — though the lionshare will go to high poverty areas that would otherwise struggle to pay for such construction.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Alabama, Scotty McCreery postpone Friday concert in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Alabama and Scotty McCreery will no longer be playing in the Star City this Friday. According to the Berglund Center, the concert was postponed because the lead singer of Alabama, Randy Owen, is mourning the loss of his mother. She passed away this morning at 90 years old.
ROANOKE, VA
big945.com

Virginia man reels in 47-pound black drum off Jennette’s Pier

C.J. Newcomb of Victoria, Virginia had a successful morning fishing off Jennette’s Pier this week as he reeled in a whopping 47-lb black drum on the morning of Wednesday, June 1, 2022. According to staff at Jennette’s Pier, anglers are also catching bluefish and puffers on this hot, sunny...
VICTORIA, VA
Virginia Business

Second Richmond casino referendum is off ballots

Urban One, city officials vow to fight state amendment. The Virginia General Assembly’s two-year budget, which was passed by both houses Thursday and sent to the governor, includes a provision that would delay a second casino vote in Richmond, where voters defeated a referendum last year. The language would not allow the referendum to appear on Richmond’s ballots until November 2023 — leaving the door open for a possible casino in Petersburg instead.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

UPD hopeful in recent recruiting efforts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Police Department says it is making strides in fixing its staffing shortages. UPD took part in a job fair in Richmond last weekend, which resulted in the department collecting 60 applications. Sergeant Ben Rexrode says UPD is also sign-on bonuses. This is...
RICHMOND, VA
theroanokestar.com

Live Music Sessions to Begin on Blue Ridge Parkway

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and Blue Ridge Music Center are launching free Milepost Music presentations on rotating Sunday afternoons at popular destinations along the Blue Ridge Parkway. These intimate outdoor concerts will showcase regional musicians playing traditional music at Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mabry...
WSLS

More than 500 without power in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Hundreds are in the dark Friday morning in the Hill City, according to Appalachian Power. The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services says there is a reported power outage in College Hill, Garland Hill and Daniels Hill. If you come across a non-operational traffic light, treat it as a 4-way stop.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC12

Rosie’s will only be open to people 21 and older starting July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting July 1, anyone younger than 21 - other than employees - will no longer be allowed inside Rosie’s. In a post on Facebook, the gaming emporium said that this is because of a change in state law. Rosie’s Rewards accounts for people who do...
cardinalnews.org

‘A big economic development opportunity’ for Lynchburg area

It’s captivating to watch Vickie Seacrist feed the deer that mill around her front yard like lazy cats. On any given morning she can be found amidst about a dozen deer, a few of them casually eating from her hand. “My family was one of the first” to move...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Fridays After Five schedule released

Ting Pavilion has announced the remaining schedule for Charlottesville’s Fridays After Five, the free summer concert series features local artists performing a wide range of musical styles. June 3: Indecision with The Cows. June 10: We Are Star Children with Six Foot Ceilings. June 17: Ebony Groove with Musical...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Remains of Virginia woman recovered from the James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 48 hours after two women went missing on Memorial Day when a group of people went over Bosher’s Dam on the James River, the remains of 23-year-old Lauren Winstead were recovered. Henrico Police say her body was located around 1:30 p.m. on...
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
899
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy