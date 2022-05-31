ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

S.Africa's Gold Fields to become fourth biggest gold miner with Yamana deal

By Nelson Banya
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

May 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's Gold Fields Ltd's (GFIJ.J) is set to become one of the four biggest gold miners in the world after agreeing to acquire Canada-based Yamana Gold (YRI.TO)in a $6.7 billion all-share deal, the biggest in the region in years.

Shares in the South Africa-listed mining company fell 20%, though, and investors voiced concern about dilution on a call with Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith and Yamana CEO Peter Marrone. Yamana shares rose as much as 8.6% on the deal, and were last up 4.2%.

Credit Suisse analysts said the premium Gold Fields agreed to pay for Yamana - 31% above Yamana's latest close - was "considerably higher" than in other recent gold deals.

"We are asking you to invest in this future value at what we think is a very, very attractive premium," Griffith told investors. "We don't expect the market instantaneously to have the same level of appreciation for this deal as we do."

The acquisition is the largest mining deal in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region in a decade, and the third-largest South African transaction since 2014 — all in a sector that analysts say needs consolidation to reduce costs.

The deal gives Gold Fields a coveted foothold in the Americas, Griffith told Reuters in an interview. Gold Fields will be propelled to fourth place in terms of gold production, behind Newmont (NEM.N), Barrick (ABX.TO) and Agnico Eagle (AEM.TO).

The transaction will see Gold Fields shareholders owning about 61% of the combined group, while Yamana shareholders will own around 39% after the deal completes.

Marrone said Gold Fields was the best custodian for Yamana's assets.

Yamana, which produced 884,793 ounces of gold and 9.2 million ounces of silver in 2021, owns 50% of Canada's biggest gold mine, Canadian Malartic, and has operations in Chile, Brazil and Argentina.

Gold Fields has long eyed Canada, Griffith said, as it looked for assets that would complement its growth strategy and provide synergies.

"That's what the Yamana assets do, they tick all those boxes for us. They bring high quality assets in Canada, Chile and Brazil, with great pipeline projects in both Canada and Argentina in particular," Griffith said.

Apart from mines in South Africa, Australia and Ghana, Gold Fields operates the Cerro Corona mine in Peru and is developing the Salares Norte project in Chile, which it expects to start production in the first quarter of 2023.

"We will have some synergy savings in overheads and some savings by bulking up and putting our assets together in South America around supply chains," Griffith said.

After a pandemic-induced lull, merger activity in the gold industry is bouncing back, driven by a need to grow and prop up share prices that have suffered from poor performances. Canada's Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO) bought rival Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd for more than $10 billion earlier this year.

Gold Fields said both companies' boards had unanimously approved the deal and recommended shareholders give their green light in a vote expected by the end of September.

Yamana shares will be delisted, while Gold Fields will continue trading in Johannesburg, where the combined group will have its headquarters.

Reporting by Nelson Banya in Harare, Amna Karimi and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Clara Denina; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso heads to best week since 2020

* Latam stocks down 1.9% this week, currencies off 0.4% * Brazil's oil output up 0.6% in April, oil regulator says * U.S. jobs data supports rate hike bets * Brazil's industrial output up 0.1% in April (Adds comment, updates prices, adds details) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks gave up gains on Friday against a firmer dollar as strong U.S. jobs data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy, while Colombia's peso was on track for its best weekly performance in two years after Sunday's presidential election. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks which had risen up to 0.5% in the session, was last trading 0.2% lower. Latin American stocks fell 0.9%, in line with a drop on Wall Street. Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases, signs of labor market strength that will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.3% following the report, dragging down emerging market currencies. Market holidays in China and Britain made for subdued volumes. Latin American currencies were subdued but still on track to end the week lower, underperforming their emerging market peers this week. The Colombian peso edged lower, but was still headed for its best weekly performance since June 2020. The peso and Colombian stock exchange rallied after an election on Sunday narrowed the contest to elect the country's next president to two candidates, business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez and leftist Gustavo Petro. Brazil's real gained 0.3% against the dollar. Data showed industrial production in Brazil rose slightly in April from March, while oil output was up 0.6% in April. "We see a higher probability for a scenario in which commodity prices remain high (e.g., due to the resumption of China’s economy and protracted supply restrictions). We maintain our expectation for (Brazil's) GDP to expand 1.4% year-over-year in 2022," said analysts at Credit Suisse. State-run oil company Petrobras was up 1.1%, tracking firm crude prices. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand fell 0.5%, while some Asian currencies were in negative territory. Turkey's lira edged 0.2% higher after data showed inflation jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May - fueled by the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and a tumbling lira - though the figure was slightly lower than economists had predicted. The currency tumbled 44% in 2021 and another 20% so far this year. "May inflation showed no respite with continuing broad-based pricing pressures mainly driven by an accommodative monetary policy stance, while risks remain at the forefront with ongoing geopolitical issues and a less supportive global backdrop, that adds to challenges to the currency outlook," said Muhammet Mercan, chief economist, Turkey, at ING. "Given the increasing and rapid FX pass-through observed in recent months, currency moves will be key for inflation." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1059.71 -0.16 Markets MSCI LatAm 2441.42 -0.81 Brazil Bovespa 111155.81 -1.1 Mexico IPC 50694.98 -0.54 Chile IPSA 5342.82 -0.19 Argentina MerVal 91529.40 0.085 Colombia COLCAP 1608.08 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7824 0.07 Mexico peso 19.5608 -0.21 Chile peso 813.2 -0.04 Colombia peso 3766.1 -0.04 Peru sol 3.6968 -0.12 Argentina peso 120.6600 -0.16 (interbank) Argentina peso 202 1.98 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Analysts raise Argentina 2022 inflation forecast to 72.6% -central bank

BUENOS AIRES, June 3 (Reuters) - Analysts consulted by Argentina's central bank raised their inflation estimate for the South American country for 2022 to 72.6%, 7.5 percentage points above the previous month's forecast, according to a monthly survey published Friday. Meanwhile, inflation for the month of May was expected to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barrick Gold#Gold Mining#Gold Fields Ltd#Credit Suisse#Yamana 31#Emea#South African
americanmilitarynews.com

China asks for urgent meeting with US in Singapore with SECDEF Austin: Reports

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The Chinese government has requested a meeting in Singapore next week with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin according to multiple media reports. On Friday, Foreign Policy reporter Jake Detsch tweeted, “NEW: China’s military...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Reuters

Russian state depository halts operations in euros after EU sanctions

June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian National Settlement Depository (NSD) said on Friday it suspends operations in euros due to the latest EU sanctions, calling the situation an emergency. The European Union has expanded sanctions against Russia and added the NSD, which Moscow planned to use to service the country's...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Mexican city limits daily water access to 6 hours amid drought

MONTERREY, Mexico, June 3 (Reuters) - A Mexican city in the border state of Nuevo Leon is limiting daily water access to residents to just a six-hour window in response to a historic drought in the region, authorities said Friday. The city of Monterrey, a major business hub whose metropolitan...
POLITICS
Reuters

Mexico closer to striking a deal over major offshore oil find

MEXICO CITY, June 3 (Reuters) - The Mexican government is close to reaching a deal with U.S.-based Talos Energy over the future of a potentially lucrative shared crude discovery, the president said on Friday. The handling of Zama, a deposit holding some 900 million barrels and located offshore in the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian rouble falls below 62 vs dollar on Friday trade

June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell below 62 to the dollar on Friday and lost over 1% versus the euro as foreign demand for roubles to pay for Russian gas weakened. At 0757 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 62.17 and had eased 1.1% to trade at 66.29 versus the euro.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Food deliverer Delivery Hero drops out of Germany's blue chip index

BERLIN (Reuters) - Food deliverer Delivery Hero will drop out of Germany’s blue chip stock index DAX replaced by consumer goods maker Beiersdorf from June 20, stock market operator Deutsche Boerse said on Friday. Just over a year after being relegated from the DAX, the Nivea cream maker and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Nikkei rises on Fast Retailing boost; U.S. jobs data in focus

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei index rose on Friday, boosted by Fast Retailing after it reported robust domestic sales, while gains were limited on caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day. By 0219 GMT, the Nikkei share average was up 1.1%...
STOCKS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-month high as dollar weakens, set for weekly gain

* U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT * Gold price move towards $1,900 seems feasible - analyst (Adds details, updates prices) By Bharat Gautam June 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices scaled a one-month peak on Friday, riding on a weaker U.S. dollar that has also put bullion on track for a third straight weekly gain. Spot gold was steady at $1,867.33 per ounce, as of 0539 GMT, after hitting its highest level since May 9 of $1,873.79. Gold prices have risen about 0.8% so far this week. U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,872.10. The dollar edged lower, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas buyers. "We think prices have seen an important low around $1,828 this week, and with bullish momentum having returned, a move towards $1,900 seems feasible," City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said. Gold prices rose more than 1% on Thursday, supported by a dip in the dollar and data that showed U.S. private payrolls rose less than expected last month. Signs of an economic crisis can be supportive for gold demand, as investors consider it a safe-haven asset. "We also note that large speculators and managed funds increased their net-long exposure to gold last week, for the first week in six, which suggests there’s support at lower levels," Simpson added. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to continue tightening monetary policy beyond the half-percentage point interest rate hikes expected at each of its next two meetings, two policymakers signalled on Thursday. Higher short-term U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which bears no interest. Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,879 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain to $1,892, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Spot silver , which gained 0.2% to $22.33 per ounce, has climbed 1.1% so far this week. Platinum eased 0.5% to $1,017.57, but is set for a weekly uptick of about 7%, its most since June 2021. Palladium climbed 1% to $2,073.20. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

462K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy