ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jonathan Osorio to miss June window with CanMNT through injury

By Lizzy Becherano
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jonathan Osorio will not...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Miles Robinson: USMNT teammates open up on 'heartbreak' at Achilles injury

Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long have spoken of the 'heartbreak' they felt at seeing fellow United States defender Miles Robinson go down with a season-ending injury. The Atlanta United center-back has become a key piece for club and country over the last couple of years thanks to his excellent one-on-one defending and habit of scoring big goals - including the winner in the USMNT's 2021 Gold Cup final win over Mexico.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Osorio
IN THIS ARTICLE
90min

St. Louis CITY signs Joakim Nilsson ahead of debut 2023 MLS season

Major League Soccer expansion team St. Louis CITY SC continues to build their roster ahead of their debut in 2023 with the signing of Arminia Bielefeld player Joakim Nilsson. The defender joins through the 2026 season, and will play for STL's MLS NEXT Pro team, ST Louis CITY2, ahead of their inaugural MLS campaign.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Leeds United offered Valentin Castellanos; Man City pass on first option

New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos could be on his way to the Premier League with Leeds United this summer, sources have told 90min. The 23-year-old Argentine striker is one of the hottest properties in Major League Soccer after winning the Golden Boot last year with 19 goals in 32 regular-season appearances. Castellanos went on to score three goals in three play-off outings to fire NCYFC to MLS Cup glory, while he's already hit the net 11 times in 18 games this campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

583
Followers
4K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy