Brad Pitt hasn't been on the best terms with his six kids — Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 — over the years, but according to a source, there are a few he keeps in touch with. "He still talks to Shiloh and the twins," an insider told Star magazine, adding that he doesn't speak to three of his kids. "But they're not as close as they were." ANGELINA JOLIE & BRAD PITT'S KIDS ARE ALL GROWN UP — THIS IS WHAT THE FEUDING EXES' SIX CHILDREN ARE UP TO TODAYThese days,...

14 HOURS AGO