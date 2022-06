After deciding several weeks ago that the 2022 Cherokee Indian Fair would be held on the grounds of the old Cherokee Elementary School due to safety issues at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds, tribal officials of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) have had to switch venues again. The bulk of the Fair will now be held at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Convention Center, known as The Cherokee, with some events such as stickball being held at the Unity Field.

