Atlanta, GA

Poll: Where can you find the best pizza by the slice in Atlanta

By Staff
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

Sometimes you don’t have...

4 Mini Atlanta Getaway’s

Sometimes the hustle and bustle of Atlanta can become enough to wear out even the most city obsessed person. There is nothing wrong with hitting reset and relax. With prices going up everywhere, sometimes it can feel impossible to getaway. Atlanta has some surprising gems and getaways right in its backyard or close to it that any local can enjoy. Whether looking to reconnect with self or have a getaway with friends/ your SO this list is perfect for those looking to disconnect for a little while.
5 cool downtowns near Atlanta worth exploring

Downtown Atlanta has tons of options for food, shopping and entertainment, but a trip outside of the perimeter can be just as exciting. Expand your circular bypass horizons with a tour through the quaint downtowns that dot the metro area. Some boast nearby walking trails and mountainous views, others offer unique festivals and one-of-a-kind diners. And you don’t even need a full tank of gas to experience it all.
6 glorious venues to hold your Georgia Wedding

On your big day, you’ll want a wedding that’s memorable and meaningful, but you don’t need to travel to an exotic location to have your event at a stunning and unforgettable venue. In fact, Georgia hosts some of the most glorious wedding and reception venues your imagination...
Restaurant Report Card: Spice House fails with 60; Always Fresh scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A popular Caribbean restaurant on Cascade Road in Atlanta opened for business just days after failing a routine health inspection. Spice House scored 60-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no certified food safety manager at the restaurant. Plus, rice, pasta, and salmon were at unsafe temperatures. And an employee handled raw food and then ready to eat food without washing hands.
A Bustling Virginia-Highland Street Corner Loses a Popular Weekend Biscuit and Breakfast Spot

The Atlanta location of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit closed Tuesday, May 31, after nearly seven years on Virginia Avenue in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood. Owner Carrie Morey, who first founded the biscuit business in 2005 in Charleston, South Carolina, tells the Atlanta Business Chronicle the lease was set to expire in July and with rising rents in the city and operating costs up by 30 percent, she decided to shut down the Atlanta restaurant.
5 Heavenly Secret Gardens In And Around Atlanta

Stumbling across a secret garden is always a magical experience. Well, you no longer need to stumble, because we’re here to round-up some of the most beautiful under-the-radar gardens in and around Atlanta. From floral wonderlands to Japanese-inspired tranquility, keep scrolling for some of Atlanta’s favorite secret gardens.
These Georgia wineries are perfect for a quick getaway

ATLANTA — Had a long week? These vineyards will help you take the edge off with style. After a long week, sometimes you just need a break. Dinner and movie can be fun. And Atlanta nightlife is filled with unique bars. But sometimes you just need something different — something elegant and relaxing. For those times, Georgia has a bevy of wineries that are each perfect destinations for your next outing. So pick up your wine glass, uncork your schedule and listen up. Here are the best Georgia wineries to help you unplug.
Where to score birthday freebies and deals around Atlanta

Birthdays come with a few extra perks and deals around the Atlanta area. Treat yourself by visiting these places for your birthday to receive additional savings. Many locations do require you to sign up before your birthday, so find what deals you want to score and sign up for freebies before your birthday begins. Here are a few places you should visit to celebrate another trip around the sun.
Dynamic sports, dining complex bound for Georgia’s fastest-growing county

Raised outside of Augusta, Todd Greene racked up a memorable 12-year career as a Major League Baseball catcher, playing for the Angels, Blue Jays, Rockies, Rangers, Giants, and Yankees. (Remember President George W. Bush’s emotional, ceremonial World Series first pitch at Yankee Stadium in the wake of 9/11? Greene caught that ball.) After hanging up the cleats in 2007 and coaching in the majors for a while, Greene realized he missed his kids too much and headed back for a quieter life in Johns Creek, his home of 22 years. He founded a baseball academy but itched for more. It wasn’t long before the dream of creating a sporting complex like no other in the northern suburbs—if not the Southeastern U.S.—began formulating in his head.
The Bronx Bagel Buggy brings NY-style bagels, Sicilian pizza, and stuffed cakes to farmers markets

Born in the Bronx to Italian restaurateurs, Steven Novotny grew up in the food business, but for the past 13 years, he’s worked as a hairstylist at Ovo Salon. A Polish IT sales consultant from Cleveland, Julie Dragich once ran a catering company. Neither was a baker. But after a pandemic-inspired change, the duo now operates the Bronx Bagel Buggy, a New York-style bagel business that sells at farmers markets in Brookhaven, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs.
National Soul Food Month: Peach Cobbler Cafe

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is National Soul Food Mouth and Atlanta is celebrating!. Peach Cobbler Cafe Owner Alre Alston stopped by to show us how Soul Food is done with this mouthwatering display that will have you craving soul food all day long.
The plum lady of West End

Atlantans is a first-person account of the familiar strangers who make the city tick. This month’s is West End resident Susan Lasby, as told to Kamille Whittaker. When I was in high school, my best friend lived in Sylvan Hills in one of those historic bungalows with gorgeous hardwood floors. I thought her house was so cool. It was very different from the kind of house that I grew up in. I would get off at her MARTA stop and, since there used to be a Nabisco factory around there, her neighborhood always smelled like Nilla Wafers. That was my introduction to Southwest Atlanta.
Corporate investors flooding Atlanta’s housing market

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Large corporations continue to strengthen their grip on Atlanta’s housing market. Many of them have headquarters outside of the state. In an Atlanta Regional Housing Forum on Wednesday, experts took a close look at the role corporate landlords are playing on Atlanta’s housing market.
Top Juneteenth events happening in Atlanta in 2022

J.R. Crickets - South Cobb Juneteenth Festival at. Event Date: June 12, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. J.R. Crickets - South Cobb and Build-A-Bash are partnering to bring an annual J.R. Crickets - South Cobb Juneteenth Festival to the Atlanta area. This free day-long event will feature activities, hundreds of exhibitors and vendors, and live entertainment from local and regional artists. You can take part in a Hot Wing-Eating contest, Father-Kid Look-A-Like contest, and Daddy vs. Dat Kid Ol Skool vs New School Dance Off, and more.
