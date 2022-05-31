ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills OC Ken Dorsey Name-Drops Will Ferrell Movie at Press Conference

By Chris Owen
 2 days ago
The Buffalo Bills are kicking off their second week of organized team activities this week. They will be on the practice field through Thursday, and coaches are available to talk to the media. That includes new Bills offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey. Dorsey has been the Bills quarterbacks coach since...

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey talks about taking the reins

General manager Brandon Beane has spent a good portion of the offseason trying to build Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's weapon base to create versatility and give him as much protection as possible. New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's job is to sort of take it from here, make all the...
