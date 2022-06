It's Morbius' world and we're just living in it! Sometimes, the Internet can take a bit too far and that might be the case with Morbius. The Jared Leto-led Sony movie hit theatres earlier this year and wasn't well-received by critics or audiences. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 1 out of 5 and called it "lazy" and "incomprehensible." However, these last couple of weeks have seen a rise in Morbius love on Twitter with the "Morbin' time" meme becoming a trending topic and brands like KFC getting in on the joke. In fact, the bit has gone so far that Sony has decided to re-release the movie in theatres. Just when we thought the Morbius jokes couldn't get any more extreme, Morbius himself has taken to social media with a hilarious video teasing a (hopefully) fake sequel.

