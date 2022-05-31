The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales Just Got Extended: Save on Casper, Nectar, Allswell and More

Even now, as I speak, two sets of power strips sit beside me. One, with sockets for plugging my laptop, smart speaker, and LED lights into, and another for USB-powered devices like my wireless charger, and dock for my Apple Watch. I’ve been rather meticulous about how to place these power strips so they don’t clutter my desk, but truth be told, they look nightmarish, with the number of cables going into them and coming out of them. If you’re anything like me, the Baseus team has you covered. The tragedy of having more gadgets is having to also deal with more charging cables for those gadgets. That tragedy is further compounded by the possibility that maybe you don’t have enough power outlets to keep all your gadgets charged at the same time. The Baseus 65W GaN III USB-C Charging Hub takes care of most of those problems, by consolidating all your power cables and bricks into one single device. Designed as a monolithic entity that sits on your desk, the Baseus 65W GaN III USB-C Charging Hub (yes, the name is a handful) lets you plug your laptop, printer, tablet, smartphone, smartwatch, TWS earbuds, and a bunch of other devices into it… simultaneously. Like a power strip on steroids, it manages the power requirements of all your devices while also reducing the number of chargers, adapters, and power bricks you need. This one brick can handle them all.

