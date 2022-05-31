ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta-based Pike Nurseries to host free gardening classes

By Hunter Boyce
 3 days ago

Atlanta-based Pike Nurseries is hosting...

AccessAtlanta

5 cool downtowns near Atlanta worth exploring

Downtown Atlanta has tons of options for food, shopping and entertainment, but a trip outside of the perimeter can be just as exciting. Expand your circular bypass horizons with a tour through the quaint downtowns that dot the metro area. Some boast nearby walking trails and mountainous views, others offer unique festivals and one-of-a-kind diners. And you don’t even need a full tank of gas to experience it all.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Spice House fails with 60; Always Fresh scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A popular Caribbean restaurant on Cascade Road in Atlanta opened for business just days after failing a routine health inspection. Spice House scored 60-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no certified food safety manager at the restaurant. Plus, rice, pasta, and salmon were at unsafe temperatures. And an employee handled raw food and then ready to eat food without washing hands.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

A Bustling Virginia-Highland Street Corner Loses a Popular Weekend Biscuit and Breakfast Spot

The Atlanta location of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit closed Tuesday, May 31, after nearly seven years on Virginia Avenue in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood. Owner Carrie Morey, who first founded the biscuit business in 2005 in Charleston, South Carolina, tells the Atlanta Business Chronicle the lease was set to expire in July and with rising rents in the city and operating costs up by 30 percent, she decided to shut down the Atlanta restaurant.
CHARLESTON, SC
secretatlanta.co

4 Mini Atlanta Getaway’s

Sometimes the hustle and bustle of Atlanta can become enough to wear out even the most city obsessed person. There is nothing wrong with hitting reset and relax. With prices going up everywhere, sometimes it can feel impossible to getaway. Atlanta has some surprising gems and getaways right in its backyard or close to it that any local can enjoy. Whether looking to reconnect with self or have a getaway with friends/ your SO this list is perfect for those looking to disconnect for a little while.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Nibbles of Atlanta Restaurant News | June 2, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta is a great place to live if you enjoy food. Here is what’s happening on the dining scene in metro Atlanta. June 3 is National Donut Day and the donut shop Dough in The Box is celebrating by offering a FREE donut at their locations in Marietta, Austell and South Fulton. All 3 locations will be open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

5 Heavenly Secret Gardens In And Around Atlanta

Stumbling across a secret garden is always a magical experience. Well, you no longer need to stumble, because we’re here to round-up some of the most beautiful under-the-radar gardens in and around Atlanta. From floral wonderlands to Japanese-inspired tranquility, keep scrolling for some of Atlanta’s favorite secret gardens.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Conyers church to give out free groceries to families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Excel Church is helping families in need by hosting a free grocery giveaway in Conyers this weekend. On Saturday, June 4, families will be able to gather at 1151 Flat Shoals Road SE and load up on fresh meat, produce, personal and household products and more.
CONYERS, GA
Greater Milwaukee Today

These Georgia wineries are perfect for a quick getaway

ATLANTA — Had a long week? These vineyards will help you take the edge off with style. After a long week, sometimes you just need a break. Dinner and movie can be fun. And Atlanta nightlife is filled with unique bars. But sometimes you just need something different — something elegant and relaxing. For those times, Georgia has a bevy of wineries that are each perfect destinations for your next outing. So pick up your wine glass, uncork your schedule and listen up. Here are the best Georgia wineries to help you unplug.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Dynamic sports, dining complex bound for Georgia’s fastest-growing county

Raised outside of Augusta, Todd Greene racked up a memorable 12-year career as a Major League Baseball catcher, playing for the Angels, Blue Jays, Rockies, Rangers, Giants, and Yankees. (Remember President George W. Bush’s emotional, ceremonial World Series first pitch at Yankee Stadium in the wake of 9/11? Greene caught that ball.) After hanging up the cleats in 2007 and coaching in the majors for a while, Greene realized he missed his kids too much and headed back for a quieter life in Johns Creek, his home of 22 years. He founded a baseball academy but itched for more. It wasn’t long before the dream of creating a sporting complex like no other in the northern suburbs—if not the Southeastern U.S.—began formulating in his head.
