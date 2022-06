I remember back when the coolest thing about South Florida’s culinary landscape was a great Cuban coffee walk-up window. I had been living in the South, so the whole Cuban thing and island thing and New-York-transplant thing was revelatory—everything from great pizzas to scorched conch to pastrami sandwiches and matzo ball soup. After those first couple of years here, even that became routine; the entire culinary landscape in South Florida shifted decades ago, evolving into what is now a distinct global dining destination. It has rolled all the way up the coast, with new concepts and star chefs trending every mile.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO