*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. According to my mother, having tenants is one of the most horrible things she has ever encountered, and she never wants to experience it again. My parents had tenants who lived on the second-floor apartment while my family lived on the first-floor apartment, and my mother has countless stories about the reasons why she would never rent out part of her home to strangers now.

