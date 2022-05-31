ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Governor Polis one of few Democrats expected to be reelected

By Kacie Sinton
nbc11news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado’s Primary Election is less than a month away, but according to national publication hill.com, Governor Polis is likely here to stay. Out...

www.nbc11news.com

nbc11news.com

Fentanyl crisis in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This year’s nearly 400 percent increase in fentanyl-related busts is why law enforcement leaders and elected officials are at the state’s first-ever summit. The fentanyl crisis in Colorado is hitting an all-time high. That’s why the non-profit Voices for Awareness and local law...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Highlands Ranch man sentenced to federal prison; fraudulently obtained over $800,000 in COVID-19 relief money meant for Colorado small businesses

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that a Highland Ranch man has been convicted and sentenced to federal prison for obtaining over $800,000 in funds originally intended to help small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Daniel Stonebarger, 50, obtained the funds by...
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
nbc11news.com

Free school lunches for students set to expire this month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Students across Colorado accessed free meals at school for the last two years after congress stopped requiring applications during the pandemic. Well, that pandemic expansion of free school lunches is set to expire this month which could make children go hungry. “Serving about 45 percent...
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Drought holds tight, rain is scarce through the next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tonight will be mostly clear. We’ll cool from lower 80s around sunset to 60s by midnight. Morning low temperatures will be in the 40s in the higher elevations with 50s in the valleys - averaging near 53 degrees in Grand Junction and 49 degrees on Montrose. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny. The UV Index will be around 10, or very high, so you can burn in as little as 10-15 minutes. Make sure to use sunscreen and reapply every few hours. Friday’s highs will range from mid-80s to low 90s - averaging around 89 in Grand Junction and 85 in Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

CPW: enacts emergency fishing closure on portion of Yampa River

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is implementing a fishing closure due to the low water flow caused by dry conditions and low snowpack levels on a 0.6-mile stretch of the Yampa River starting June 1. “Should the flow rate increase substantially for a continuous period of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

