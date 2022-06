Jimmy Kimmel wishes he could tell people what the future holds for him on late-night television, but the truth is, he just doesn't know. The 54-year-old comedian spoke to Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast about a myriad of topics -- from his tearful monologue following the Texas school massacre in Uvalde, Texas to swapping late-night shows with Jimmy Fallon for this year's April Fools' Day prank. And while he offered concrete answers about those subjects, Kimmel, through no fault of his own, was more vague about his future as host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the popular late-night program he's helmed since January 2003.

