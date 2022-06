Iowa Democrats are proposing changes to dramatically simplify their Caucuses in 2024, as state party leaders try to keep their caucuses first-in-the-nation. The Iowa Democratic Party suggests getting rid of all the complicated math, coin flips and other Caucus night rules that have been used for decades to figure out which presidential candidate won the Caucuses. Instead, the party proposes using mail-in ballots — the party is calling these “mail-in presidential preference cards” instead of ballots — and designated drop off points in the weeks before the night of the Caucuses. The winner would be announced when the Caucus meetings begin in precincts throughout the state.

