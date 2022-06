We are excited to announce the winner of the May 2022 Chattanooga Writers' Guild Monthly Contest is James Brumbaugh with the submission, "Martin and the Fish." James Brumbaugh lives and works in Chattanooga along with his beloved wife and daughter. He grew up on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, where he says he drank far too much sea water.

