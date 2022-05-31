ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Stuart Broad has called his beloved Nottingham Forest's Premier League promotion 'one of the greatest sporting days EVER'... now the England quick is determined to make his week even greater against New Zealand after confounding doubters yet again

By Paul Newman
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

It was difficult to know on Tuesday what Stuart Broad was more excited about - being at Wembley on Sunday to watch his beloved Nottingham Forest reach the Premier League or returning to the England squad at Lord's after his Caribbean exile.

Certainly, Broad has been bouncing around like a teenager over the last couple of days after confounding the doubters yet again and preparing to line-up alongside his old strike partner Jimmy Anderson in Thursday's first Test against New Zealand.

'I'm flying,' he said before bowling alongside new face Matthew Potts in training. 'If you'd told a 12-year-old me I would be at the home of football watching Forest and then playing at the home of cricket in the same week I wouldn't have believed you. Sunday was one of the greatest sporting days ever. And now It's going to be an even greater week.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSkRI_0fvsqRK200
Stuart Broad (pictured) admitted he was 'flying' after being restored to the England squad
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FofEU_0fvsqRK200
He is preparing to line-up alongside old partner Jimmy Anderson in the first Test of the summer

His enthusiasm is admirable.

It really did look like an abrupt end to the greatest opening partnership in English Test history when Sir Andrew Strauss left both Anderson and Broad out of England's 'red-ball reset' series against West Indies.

But here they are, with so many aspiring fast bowlers dropping like flies around them, leading the England attack yet again and seemingly given a new lease of life at the prospect of working under the new dynamic duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Not that Broad, the junior partner in the old firm approaching his 36th birthday, believed his Test career was at an end after 152 matches and 537 wickets.

'No, not at all,' he said at a contentious call seemingly made because Joe Root found the big two a bit much to handle. 'I feel, particularly when I look back at how I bowled in the Ashes in Sydney and Hobart, that I still have a lot to offer the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBTyv_0fvsqRK200
Broad was at Wembley to see his beloved Nottingham Forest win promotion on Sunday

'I suppose, as a professional sportsman, if you don't believe you're one of the best bowlers in the country you're stuffed because that's the starting point. Missing out on West Indies was disappointing but my mindset was 'right, I'm going to take March off, get really fresh, get buzzing to play, come back with Notts and get ready to strike at the right time'.

'And to play at Trent Bridge, and then Lord's with Notts, made me feel I was going to play for England again. I'm not there yet because the team's not been named but it's great to have the new training kit on and be part of this group because I feel I'm bowling well and ready to have an impact on England winning games again.'

It is only right both are back, not least because they are still the two best fast bowlers available and England's beggars cannot be choosers. But it is more than that.

It is rare for the greats to have a fairy-tale ending - only Alec Stewart, Nasser Hussain, Alastair Cook and possibly Andrew Flintoff have gone out on real highs in modern English Test history - but if anyone deserves to walk off to the ovation of a packed home ground into retirement it will be, when the time eventually comes, Broad and Anderson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPkeT_0fvsqRK200
Broad described Nottingham Forest's win over Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final at Wembley as one of the greatest sporting days ever

Not that Broad seems to be thinking of packing up to head to the Sky commentary team any time soon, certainly not after being enthused by working under Stokes, McCullum and new managing director Rob Key.

'It's a good question,' he said when asked whether his omission in the Caribbean had led to any thoughts about his mortality as a cricketer.

'I've actually done a lot of work with Chris Marshall (the Notts psychologist) on my mindset because that's the most important thing for me going forward.

'Rather than viewing the summer as 'I hope I'm fit for the second Test against South Africa' I've realised life doesn't work like that. Now my thinking is to be very grateful for what I've got this week and give my heart and soul to it. Then if I'm a bit stiff and sore and I don't play next week everything will still be rosy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MLdS6_0fvsqRK200
Broad is not thinking about retirement having been enthused by new captain Ben Stokes (left) 

'I'm going to train hard and then try to leave everything on the field. I've been enthusiastic since we met up and that's something I'm going to carry into each day because when you miss out on something, like West Indies, you do realise careers do not go on forever. So you need to get as much out of it as you possibly can.

'I'm taking my mindset back as though I've played zero Tests and have zero experience. I want to feel fresh and go on the attack at Lord's, leave my heart and soul on the field and move on.'

Including being there for Thursday's probable debutant Potts. 'I'd never actually seen him bowl a ball before yesterday,' added Broad. 'He deserves his chance and if we both play I see my role as helping guide him through it.

'He looks strong and robust, bowls good pace and has wicket-taking balls. He brings great energy to this group - not quite as energetic as Mark Wood but that sort of thing.'

It was said with the smile that never left Broad's face on Tuesday and one that can be expected to still be there for the rest of his Test career. However long that turns out to be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F19jC_0fvsqRK200
Broad praised probable debutant Matthew Potts, describing the Durham man as 'robust'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'refuse to cancel Hector Bellerin's contract to allow him to sign for Real Betis'... with the Spaniard so desperate to re-join his boyhood club after a successful loan spell that he is 'willing to reduce his salary by more than half'

Arsenal are reportedly refusing to release Hector Bellerin from his contract to allow him to sign for Real Betis. The 27-year-old has spent the season on loan at the Spanish club, who his whole family are die-hard supporters of. Betis and Bellerin had hoped that a deal could be struck...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny hits back at 'completely unfair' criticism of his side's Nations League record after the squad suffered a Covid crisis in their last campaign... with the team winless in 10 games

Stephen Kenny defended the Republic of Ireland's Nations League record as they try to win their first game in the competition at the 11th try. The Republic are one of five countries - Iceland, Northern Ireland, Andorra and San Marino are the others - still to register a victory in the event after two editions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MARTIN SAMUEL: Grim reality hits home for England's new Test captain Ben Stokes... his honeymoon period has come to an abrupt end as another batting collapse leaves England's bowlers badly exposed

Ben Stokes was introduced to the truly painful reality of being England captain on Friday. One ordinary session with the ball. That is all is takes. Those are the margins. England cannot afford a single passage of play in which the bowlers do not take wickets, wickets, wickets. If that happens the total the batsmen have left them defending will come into play and it is invariably not enough.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

LAWRENCE BOOTH: Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell's nous and character shines through on day two... New Zealand's no-nonsense pair stood up when it mattered most to put the Kiwis on top against England at Lord's

When England's brains trust gathered before this Test to discuss New Zealand's batting line-up, it's fair to say Kane Williamson, Devon Conway and Tom Latham figured prominently. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell? Not so much. It's not intended as a slight to suggest that neither player would be a Test...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand#England#Premier League#Confounding#Sports#Nottingham Forest#Test
Daily Mail

Czech Republic U21 1-2 England U21: Goals from Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey put Young Lions on the verge of Euro 2023 qualification

Beat Albania in Chesterfield on Tuesday and England's Under 21s will have secured major tournament qualification with two games to spare after navigating their toughest test on Friday night. Not a bad campaign, all told. Lee Carsley had been obsessing about this one, away in Czech Republic, for months and...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

PGA star Dustin Johnson dealt major blow amid Super Golf League coup

PGA star Dustin Johnson made headlines when his name appeared in the field of the Saudi Super Golf League’s first event, the LIV Golf Invitational. The PGA has made it very clear that its golfers would face punishment, potentially in the form of a lifetime ban, for joining the rival league. While a potential PGA ban could be in the works, Johnson — and fellow golfer Graeme McDowell — were hit with this major blow, as reported by ESPN:
GOLF
Daily Mail

Footy game turns to horror for girl, 15, left with no feeling from the waist down after getting knocked out - as her family and club rally behind her in recovery battle

A promising teenage rugby union player faces an uncertain future after an on-field tackle left her in a hospital ICU unit with no feeling from the waist down. Jaida Samuels, 15, who attends Westfields Sports High in Sydney's west, was knocked out in the collision last month and doesn't remember the incident.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Tottenham turn down chance to sign Paulo Dybala after the Argentine, 28, demanded £280,000 a week to join on a free transfer after his contract expires at Juventus this month

Tottenham will turn down the chance to sign former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala due to his massive wage demands. The Argentine, who leaves Juventus this summer after seven years at the club, had put the likes of Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester United on alert by hinting that he was keen on a move to the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

UEFA 'sincerely' apologise to Liverpool and Real Madrid fans impacted by chaos which marred the Champions League final in Paris as they launch a review into the 'frightening and distressing events'

UEFA have belated offered an apology for the chaos and disorder that was allowed to erupt and destroy last week's Champions League final. It had taken six days for Europe's governing body to acknowledge that there has been gross mismanagement at the game between Real Madrid and Liverpool in the Stade de France but they finally moved to address an issue that has become political in nature.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Alexander Zverev describes his ankle injury as 'very serious' after he was forced to withdraw from semi-final against Rafael Nadal following sickening scenes at Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev has said the injury he suffered in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal is 'very serious'. The world number three's participation at Wimbledon this month will now be in major doubt after he rolled his ankle at the end of the second set. Zverev left the court...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Liam Gallagher's son Gene throws a thumbs up for the cameras as he leaves his hotel - after getting behind the drum kit at his famous dad's gig at Manchester's Etihad Stadium

Liam Gallagher's son Gene got behind the drum kit during his famous father's gig at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night. 20-year-old Gene, who was photographed with his uncle, Liam's brother Paul, as they left their hotel on Thursday, still looked on cloud nine from the night before as he threw a thumbs up for the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

American rehab guru says Latrell Mitchell was wondering 'Am I still an athlete?' as he worked on his hamstrings - and believes the Rabbitohs fullback is so talented he could make it in the NFL

The American rehab guru who recently worked on Latrell Mitchell's troublesome hamstrings firmly believes the Rabbitohs fullback could play in the NFL. Bill Knowles, who has worked with the likes of Tiger Woods, baseball star Alex Rodriguez, legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and decorated English rugby five-eighth Jonny Wilkinson, stressed to Mitchell it was all about 'pulling the athlete out of his injury'.
NFL
Daily Mail

Don't get too comfortable! Gareth Southgate warns his England team they can't rely on the home comforts of Wembley as the Three Lions prepare for trips to Hungary and Germany with just six games before the World Cup

Gareth Southgate has warned his England players it is time to prove themselves away from the home comforts of Wembley. England have six games before the World Cup in November with only one of those — the Nations League fixture against Germany on September 26 — at Wembley.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Former champions Roger Federer and Serena Williams not included on entry lists for Wimbledon... but both players could still appear at SW19 this year as wild-card entries

Roger Federer and Serena Williams have not been included in the entry lists for this month's Wimbledon. Organisers have published the lists ahead of the year's third Grand Slam, which begins on June 27, and neither eight-time men's champion Federer or seven-time women's winner Williams feature. But both players could...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy