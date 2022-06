Uniswap price analysis shows a bearish trend that has brought the UNI/USD value down to $5.03. The market had a breakout to the upside that found resistance at $5.33, which has caused the market to roll over and head back down. The market is trading below the $5.50 level, which is a key support area that was broken yesterday. If the market can hold above the $5.00 level, there is a chance for the market to find support and move back up. However, if the market breaks below the $5.00 level, it is likely to head towards the $4.50 level.

20 HOURS AGO