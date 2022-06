CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's no secret finding employees is a struggle across several sectors these days. The health care industry is especially hurting -- but we're not talking about shortages of nurses or lab techs. CBS 2's Lauren Victory showed us one hospital system's solution to a scarcity of cooks.Kora Irby is usually in the kitchen. The 27-year-old loves to share meals she creates on social media. "I've basically been cooking since I was like 3," said Irby. "It's kind of like my natural hidden talent."Recently, she decided to turn that passion into a profession as the first culinary apprentice...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO