Lexington, KY

The Peach Truck is returning to Lexington. Here’s how, when to order Georgia peaches

By Leah Hunter
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago



Looking for some delicious summer peaches?

The Peach Truck announced recently that they will be in Lexington with some of its Southern-picked peaches.

The annual Peach Truck tour will land in Lexington on June 16, July 12 and July 31.

Customers are able to make their pre-order reservations before the tour by selecting their pickup location, products and placing an order on its website .

A 25-pound box of peaches sells for $50. Or there’s The Special, which includes two boxes of peaches and two bags of pecans, for $110.

Besides Georgia and South Carolina peaches, other products available for purchase at the tour stop include pantry items such as their three peach jam options, peach salsa, peach barbecue sauce, peach hot sauce and raw pecans.

The last day to place orders for the June 16 pickup is June 10. For the July 12 pickup, the last day to place orders is July 7.

Lexington pick-up locations for the Peach Truck will be the Lexington Ice Center, Wild Health Field and Fayette Mall. .

In case you miss the Lexington tour dates, The Peach Truck has other drop-off locations in cities across Kentucky including Louisville, Frankfort, Georgetown and more. They can be found online at thepeachtruck.com/pages/preorder#map-header

What is the Peach Truck?

The Peach Truck was established in 2012 by Jessica and Stephen Rose. Since then, the married couple have supplied customers with nationwide shipping and 25 different state tours with a selection of peach products like fresh peaches, jams and salsas.

The Peach Truck’s mission is to continuously work toward practicing sustainable and eco-conscious farming techniques in producing their peach-based products, according to the company’s website .

“We partner directly with GAP ( Good Agricultural Practices ) or PRIMUS certified hometown farms in the USA where the farmland is cared for just as much as the produce,” according to the company’s mission statement .

