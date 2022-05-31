ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews rescue horse from trench in Oklahoma City

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Crews rescued a horse that got stuck in a trench Tuesday morning in northern Oklahoma City.

The horse got stuck in a trench near 36th Street and Walnut Avenue, between Santa Fe Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard, around 7 a.m.. Crews used a backhoe to dig a hole to create a pathway and help get the horse out.

After more than 45 minutes, Oklahoma City fire crews got the horse out of the trench and to safety.

Authorities have not said how the horse got into the trench.

16 guns confiscated from west Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip that led the Tulsa Police Department [TPD] to a home in west Tulsa where they discovered 16 guns. Around 10:15 a.m. on Friday, TPD's Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at a home in west Tulsa, where they discovered a stash of firearms and arrested Blane Roski.
Pittsburg County collision kills two women

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two woman are dead after a crash in Pittsburg County Wednesday morning. Troopers say 26-year-old Rebecca Miller was driving eastbound on State Highway 31 with two children in the car, and 51-year-old Mary Durbin was driving westbound. Both cars crossed over left of center and struck head-on in the roadway.
Dozens of Oklahoma drivers fix flat tires on interstate overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dozens of drivers were fixing flat tires on an Oklahoma interstate overnight. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said this isn't the first time this area has had calls about debris. One person said it was like hitting another car, but worse. "It was definitely pretty nerve-wracking....
Tulsa police chief shares detailed timeline of Saint Francis mass shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin has shared a detailed timeline of Wednesday's mass shooting at Saint Francis Health System. During a press conference Thursday morning, Chief Franklin announced the names of the victims and the gunman. Franklin said multiple agencies assisted with the response, including Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals, and Tribal Police.
Sheriff radio logs May 31

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff's Department. At 3:36 a.m. the Osage County deputies arrested Brian Lee Hankla on warrants. At 4:23 a.m. police Oklahoma City police confirmed warrants on James Frederick. At 6:08 a.m. Blackwell police advised that an ambulance was enroute to a...
Po-Hi graduate killed in Tulsa shooting

TULSA — Ponca City High Graduate, Dr. Stephanie J. Husen, class of 1992, has been identified as one of the victims of the Tulsa shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Saint Francis Health System. Husen, Dr. Preston Phillips, William Love, a patient, and Amanda Glenn, a...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain

A man who blamed his surgeon for ongoing pain after a recent back surgery bought an AR-style rifle hours before opening fire at a Tulsa medical office, killing the surgeon and three other people before fatally shooting himself, police said Thursday. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin says the gunman had...
Turner Turnpike crash closures exemplify need for ACCESS Oklahoma's modernization of existing turnpike network

Several recent traffic snarls along the Turner Turnpike highlight the dire need to reinvest into the state's turnpike system. A crash on I-44/Turner Turnpike between SH-66 in Wellston and the Kickapoo Turnpike closed westbound traffic for more than 90 minutes Tuesday evening, less than a week after a May 26 crash on westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike near Stroud stopped traffic for more than an hour. In April, more than a hundred motorists sat idle up to seven hours as state troopers pursued an armed robbery suspect west of Stroud.
Tornado spotted, damage reported in Oklahoma following overnight storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night's storms. The county's emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage. High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before...
Saint Francis Tulsa Tough will go on as planned

TULSA, Okla. — A message all the way from Georgia resonated with the Director of Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, the three-day cycling event that brings thousands to Tulsa. It was words like these that keep Saint Francis Tulsa Tough on the calendar after Wednesday deadly mass shooting at a Saint Francis medical building.
Owner of Tulsa barbershop shares his memory of Dr. Preston Phillips

TULSA, Okla. — A local barbershop owner shared a story of his experience with Dr. Preston Phillips' generosity. Mike Kelly has owned Barber King since he opened the business in 1995. The barbershop can be found near 21st and Memorial, and he told FOX23 his dream of being a business owner couldn't have been possible without Dr. Phillip's help.
