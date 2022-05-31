Crews rescue horse from trench in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Crews rescued a horse that got stuck in a trench Tuesday morning in northern Oklahoma City.

The horse got stuck in a trench near 36th Street and Walnut Avenue, between Santa Fe Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard, around 7 a.m.. Crews used a backhoe to dig a hole to create a pathway and help get the horse out.

After more than 45 minutes, Oklahoma City fire crews got the horse out of the trench and to safety.

Authorities have not said how the horse got into the trench.

