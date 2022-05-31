ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

1 dead in east Houston worksite accident

 3 days ago
HOUSTON — A construction worker died Tuesday morning at an east Houston worksite after getting trapped in a machine, according to the Houston Fire Department. It happened at about 11 a.m. in the 12700 block of East Freeway and Halsey Street....

fox26houston.com

Body found after Houston boy, 15, went missing in Sims Bayou

HOUSTON - Authorities say the body of 15-year-old boy has been found after he went missing in Sims Bayou on Thursday evening. The Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department helped search for the boy in the bayou in an area south of Airport Blvd. and west of Scott Street.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Friends, family mourn father of four killed in East End hit-and-run

The family of slain Houston cyclist Sajid Barajas is still looking for answers after the 47-year-old father of four was killed on a rare bike ride home early on Memorial Day. Barajas clocked out of his shift at Grocers Supply in south Houston and biked nearly six miles into Magnolia Park, where he was killed. He normally carpooled with a coworker, but that coworker wasn't scheduled to work because of the holiday, his aunt Cristina Islas said. That meant Barajas had to take his bike to and from the warehouse, putting him in a vulnerable position as a cyclist on Houston's notoriously dangerous roadways.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSTON TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE THIS EVENING

SkyEye is over a traffic backup after an 18-wheeler struck the guard wall on the Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston. When the 18-wheeler struck the wall on the southbound ramp of the US-59 Eastex Freeway to the eastbound North 610 Loop, it sent debris to the northbound US-59 below. The...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Massive police operation underway in Alvin for barricaded person

ALVIN, Texas — Dozens of police officers and tactical team members converged on an Alvin apartment complex Thursday after a barricaded person was reported there. It happened in the 400 block of West Dumble Street near and West Coombs Street. A man walked into the Alvin Police Department lobby...
ALVIN, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman, 2 children die when fire destroys Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON — A woman and two children died after a fire swept through an apartment complex in Houston early Wednesday, authorities said. Firefighters responded to a neighborhood in west Houston shortly after 4 a.m. CDT, the Houston Chronicle reported. The fire spread quickly and caused part of the building to collapse, the Houston Fire Department said in a news release.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man wanted in deadly shooting arrested in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of another man was arrested by HPD SWAT officers in southwest Houston, according to police. This started sometime after midnight early Thursday in the 9300 block of Country Creek Drive. Houston police said officers responded to a shooting...
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

Police Fatally Shoot Texas Fugitive After Family Of 5 Killed

Texas prison officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month has been fatally shot by law enforcement after he killed a family of five and took their truck. State prison system spokesman Jason Clark says Gonzalo Lopez was killed about 35 south of San Antonio late Thursday. Lopez was thought to be hiding near Centerville, Texas, when they received a call from someone concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Officers went to a weekend cabin near Centerville and found the bodies of one adult and four minors. Authorities say the family was from Houston. Officials say law enforcement officers and Lopez exchanged gunfire before he was fatally shot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
