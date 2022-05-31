Taking care of veterans

Sanctuary Foundation for Veterans (SF4V) is a nonprofit whose mission is to make sure all veterans and their families have the help and resources they need to be self-sufficient, by providing support services that include housing and mental-health treatment. Its founder and CEO, LaShaunda Carter, started the foundation after...
Every dog has its day, and Dash finally had his. The six-year-old American pit bull terrier had been the Burlington County Animal Shelter’s longest resident, with nearly two years spent there. But Dash’s long wait for a loving, forever home ended a few weeks ago when he was adopted by Mount Laurel resident Brittany Eifert and her fiancé Nick Butler.
Mayor W. Reed Gusciora was joined by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, and other dignitaries last week to announce Jennings Village, a development that will bring safe, high-quality and affordable housing to the residents of the City of Trenton. The development, located...
WILLINGBORO –- Willingboro Township will host the second annual Willingboro Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 18 at Millcreek Park, sponsored in part by Florio Perrucci Steinhardt Cappelli Tipton & Taylor, LLC. The township is hosting the festival celebrating Juneteenth for the second year since being established as a federal...
The Burlington County Commissioners helped greet U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during his visit to Burlington County on May 27 to learn how funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law will benefit local communities and small businesses. Congressman Andy Kim brought the secretary to the Pandora Diner at Route 206 and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Mitchell Spivack, 62, of Collegeville, PA, was charged tis week by Information with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and healthcare fraud. These charges are the result of a joint investigation between the United States Attorneys Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.
A rally in support of overturning Gov. John Carney’s veto of legalized marijuana is planned for noon, Tuesday, June 7, at Legislative Hall in Dover. Veterans and activists with DENORML and Delaware CAN kicked off a statewide campaign urging legislators to override Carney’s May 24 veto of a bill that would legalize marijuana for adults. The General Assembly had passed the bill that would legally allow adults to have up to an ounce of marijuana, and the Legislature can override Carney’s veto with three-fifths votes in each chamber. The Legislature returns from a two-week break June 7.
When Capri Mills was in middle school, she would visit the Animal Welfare Association in Voorhees every weekend. Finally eligible to volunteer on her 12th birthday, she was at the shelter that day to get started. Now a Shawnee High School senior on her way to Bucknell University on a...
TRENTON – After exasperated lawmakers demanded action on setting up rules for workplace impairment recognition experts required as part of legalizing recreational marijuana, the state’s cannabis regulators offered assurances it’s a priority, though still no timetable. The Cannabis Regulatory Commission offered an update on its progress at...
Palmyra, Riverton and Cinnaminson will team for an early Juneteenth celebration on June 9 at Chief Payton I. Flournoy Senior Memorial Park. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where troops arrived on June 19, 1865 and told slaves there they were free more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. Congress declared Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday.
White supremacy groups have seldom, if ever, been more active, the top official for the Anti-Defamation League’s Philadelphia Region told an audience of about 50 during a May 25 presentation at the Free Library of Northampton Township. During a talk organized by the Bucks County Human Relations Council, ADL...
BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — Some local Amazon workers walked out on the job on Wednesday morning at the facility in Bellmawr, Camden County.
The workers tell Eyewitness News they are upset that Amazon is closing the Bellmawr location. They also say the company is forcing them to “pick-up shifts” at a warehouse that is farther away.
One worker says he feels like Amazon is treating them like “warehouse machinery” and not people.
They’re also concerned that veteran workers will be forced out, and that newer employees won’t be able to keep up with the demanding pace of the work.
“We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities,” Maria Boschetti, an Amazon spokesperson, said. “As part of that effort, we’ll be closing one of our facilities in Bellmawr and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to five different delivery stations close by. These facilities provide upgraded amenities, including increased on-site parking, larger operational spaces, and better breakrooms with open market vending.”
The sale of menthol-flavored cigarettes and other smoking devices, long criticized for their appeal to minorities and underage smokers, would be banned in New Jersey under a bill that cleared a state Assembly panel Thursday. In April, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a plan to ban menthol products...
A lawsuit has been filed against Thomas Jefferson University Hospital alleging wrongful death and workplace negligence in the October murder of certified nursing assistant Anrae James at the Center City medical center, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The lawsuit was filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas by attorneys...
PHILADELPHIA - Residents on both sides of the Delaware River have grown frustrated with the ground-shaking vibrations from ‘boom parties’ that locals say have become more common. ‘Boom parties’ happen when large groups of people gather near the Delaware River and blast music from cars that are equipped...
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing.
Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission.
UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO
The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water.
“He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday.
Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety.
A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
CAMDEN, NJ — A Camden County, New Jersey man was sentenced on May 24, 2022, to 46 months in prison for distributing and conspiring to distribute oxycodone pills, making him the ninth person sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking ring operating in and around Camden and Gloucester City, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
The price of rent has been increasing in New Jersey – up nearly 35% in the last year. This is 10% higher than the national average. Rent prices in Jersey City – New Jersey’s second-largest city – are increasing at a fast and furious rate. “I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Tyleel Scott-Harper, 25, of Chester, PA, was sentenced this week to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release by United States District Court Chief Judge Juan R. Sanchez for narcotics and firearms offenses in furtherance of the activities of the violent street gang, Third Bone, that sold large amounts of crack, cocaine, and heroin in downtown Chester, PA.
