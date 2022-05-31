ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Win tickets to see New Kids on the Block

By Jessica Jurczak
WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -Here’s a great blast from the past: New Kids on the Block are coming to Van Andel...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

Maranda’s Big 4 Weekend Fun Guide June 3rd – 5th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for family fun! There are so many great activities going on this weekend from city to lakeshore that every age can take part in! Looking to stay inside? Check out the newly re-opened Spillman Carousel at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. If your family is full of thrill-seekers, check out the rides at Michigan’s Adventure. Sports fans? All of the West Michigan Whitecaps games are at home this weekend. We also have a list of all the Memorial Day weekend events taking place!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Plan a summer trip to Soaring Eagle Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re all getting geared up for summer with all this warm weather and at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, that only means one thing – outdoor concerts! They’ve got 10 great outdoor shows planned and the first one is one that will take some of our audience members back. It’s New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour featuring Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley on Thursday, June 23rd. Also on the list for the year’s outdoor shows is The Black Crowes with Stone Temple Pilots on Saturday, July 9th and Chris Stapleton on Thursday, July 21st. Journey on their Freedom Tour is coming to Soaring Eagle on Friday, August 5th, too!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Buckle up: Jordan’s fun road trip destinations inspire us to travel this Summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summer is on the horizon, but we don’t have to wait until the season officially kicks off to have fun! National road trip day was Friday, May 27, and there’s no better time than now to gather your family and loved ones, load up the car with your luggage and hit the road! While you’re at it, stuff some snacks in your bag, turn on your favorite jams, soak up the scenery, create new memories and you’re in for a memorable road trip.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
WOOD

Sit down and enjoy a meal at Tutu’s Table

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Just in time for summer, Michigan-native, Jill Aker-Ray is sharing a cookbook she created in memory of her mom. In her cookbook, Tutu’s Table, Aker-Ray encourages those new to cooking to find inspiration and enjoy it. With each recipe, she shares a short story that she says “connects the recipe’s author–her mom–and the specific memory associated with the meal and celebration. Food can bring people together and create memories with the people enjoying it.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Rockford plans summer festival with carnival, parade and live music

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The City of Rockford is gearing up for its annual four-day family-friendly summer festival next week. The 53rd "Start of Summer Celebration" is scheduled for Thursday, June 9 through Saturday, June, 11, bringing a carnival midway, other kids' activities, a beer tent with live music, and a parade.
ROCKFORD, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Astley
WOOD

Countless ways to explore the Lansing area this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We are all about keeping the kids busy during the summer months, so we’ve got a fun destination for the whole family. How about a visit to East Lansing, a college town known and loved by many!. The Michigan State University campus is loaded with...
LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has Two of the Best Donut Shops in the Entire U.S.

Who doesn’t love a warm, sweet donut? Friday (June 3) is National Donut Day, and in honor, the crew at Yelp has released their tally of the Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of great donut shops, many of which are locally owned. That said, it’s not surprising that not one but two Michigan donut shops are on the list. My mouth is starting to water just thinking about these great donut stops.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Kids On The Block#Mixtape#Salt N Pepa#En Vogue#Ticketmaster Com
1077 WRKR

This Day in History Kalamazoo’s Only TV Station Launched

Did you know WWMT Channel 3 turns 72-years-old today?. Many of us have grown up with channel 3 and the many talented anchors, reporters, and meteorologists along the way. Keith Thompson, for example, has been forecasting weather for West Michigan at WWMT for over 33 years and counting. WWMT, originally WKZO-TV, was only the second television station in West Michigan as it launched just a year after WLAV-TV in Grand Rapids, now known as WOOD-TV. John Earl Fetzer made his dream come true by launching the 5th television station in the state of Michigan according to WWMT,
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Festival Weekend in Grand Rapids

Look at the picture above. Hasn’t downtown Grand Rapids changed since 1970! The camera is facing northeast. You can see the new Calder Plaza and beyond…a parking lot and Immanuel Lutheran Church. I arrived in Grand Rapids in 1974 and first emceed a Festival Stage in 1975. If my memory is correct, there were 3 stages back then…the Calder Stage (about half the size of the present Calder Stage and the only one with electricity), the Outer Fringe (where a parade of folk artists played “Where Have All the Flowers Gone”) and the Children’s Stage – where I emceed Saturday AM. It was cool that morning. I had on a jacket. I had fun interacting with the kids. It’s been 47 years since that day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Muffin and Teddi

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter include a dog who is ready for her forever home. Muffin is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who has been a featured pet of the week before. She’s living with a...
KENT COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy