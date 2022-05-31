Win tickets to see New Kids on the Block

Look at the picture above. Hasn’t downtown Grand Rapids changed since 1970! The camera is facing northeast. You can see the new Calder Plaza and beyond…a parking lot and Immanuel Lutheran Church. I arrived in Grand Rapids in 1974 and first emceed a Festival Stage in 1975. If my memory is correct, there were 3 stages back then…the Calder Stage (about half the size of the present Calder Stage and the only one with electricity), the Outer Fringe (where a parade of folk artists played “Where Have All the Flowers Gone”) and the Children’s Stage – where I emceed Saturday AM. It was cool that morning. I had on a jacket. I had fun interacting with the kids. It’s been 47 years since that day.

