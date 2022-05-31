Win tickets to see New Kids on the Block

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re all getting geared up for summer with all this warm weather and at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, that only means one thing – outdoor concerts! They’ve got 10 great outdoor shows planned and the first one is one that will take some of our audience members back. It’s New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour featuring Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley on Thursday, June 23rd. Also on the list for the year’s outdoor shows is The Black Crowes with Stone Temple Pilots on Saturday, July 9th and Chris Stapleton on Thursday, July 21st. Journey on their Freedom Tour is coming to Soaring Eagle on Friday, August 5th, too!
