Police search for missing man whose cellphone was found in Pennsylvania Avenue area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man with ties to a violent gang was sentenced to life in federal prison on charges that he participated in a crime that killed someone in 2016, according to state officials.
U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake sentenced 28-year-old Sydni Frazier of Baltimore to live in federal prison on Tuesday.
A federal jury convicted Frazier on federal murder, gun, and drug charges in March 2020.
Evidence presented at Frazier’s six-day trial showed that between at least 2014 and 2017, Frazier conspired with other people, including members and associates of the Murdaland Mafia Piru (MMP) gang, to distribute narcotics, state officials...
