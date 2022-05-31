ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Police search for missing man whose cellphone was found in Pennsylvania Avenue area

Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore County police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man. Marcus...

www.wbaltv.com

Wbaltv.com

Troopers, deputies called to crash search for man armed with handgun in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — Authorities in Harford County are looking for a man who police said is suspected of pointing a gun at another person after a crash Friday afternoon. Maryland State Police said troopers were called around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash near the 2400 block of Cresswell Road in Bel Air.
Wbaltv.com

Police officers along with school, county staff praised for saving stabbing victim's life

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Three police officers and three school and county staff members received honors Friday for their life-saving treatment of a stabbing victim last month. Video above: Principal reflects on safety after school stabbing. Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der on Friday presented the Chief's Award to...
CBS Baltimore

Man Injured In Shooting At West Baltimore Royal Farms, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting Thursday night at a Royal Farms store in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 8:43 p.m. to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, where the man, who had been shot in the hand. Police said he reported that he was shot at the Royal Farms in the 2200 block of W. Patapsco Avenue. Police said officers then responded to the store and found a crime scene. It is unclear whether the shooting happened inside the store. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Wbaltv.com

Police investigating homicide in Millersville after man found in car

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating a homicide after a man was found in his car after crashing into two parked vehicles in Millersville. Police were called around 7 p.m. Thursday to a crash in the 600 block of Millwright Court in Millersville. They discovered a black, four-door sedan that struck two parked SUVs. Police found the driver, who suffered apparent upper-body injuries not from the crash.
MILLERSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Missing teen from Dundalk found

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County police have found the 17-year-old missing girl from the Dundalk area. If anyone has any information please call 410-307-2020 or 911.
DUNDALK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man shot outside Annapolis beauty salon

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis police are searching for the person who they said shot a 26-year-old man Thursday afternoon outside a beauty salon. Police said the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. in the 1900 block of Fairfax Road. Police said it is a busy shopping center and the incident could've been worse.
#Police#Pennsylvania Avenue#911
wdac.com

Help Needed To Identify Jewelry Store Thieves

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a jewelry theft which occurred on May 9 of this year at the Kay Jewelers in the Colonial Park Mall. A female suspect fled with a 10 karat yellow gold diamond pendant which she had been looking at in the store along with a male suspect. Authorities released surveillance photos of the suspects and they can be seen below. Anyone with information which might lead to the identification and apprehension of these individuals is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead Found During Baltimore Warrant Initiative

A man who was shot and killed was found during a warrant initiative in Baltimore, authorities say. The 34-year-old victim was located after officers heard gunshots around 1:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, Wednesday, June 1, according to Baltimore Police. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wbaltv.com

Dump truck overturns on I-95 exit ramp to Route 100 in Elkridge

ELKRIDGE, Md. — One person was hospitalized after a dump truck lost control and overturned into a ditch late Friday morning in Howard County, Maryland State Police said. Police said state troopers and Howard County fire personnel were called around 11:30 a.m. to the exit ramp from southbound Interstate 95 to eastbound Maryland Route 100 near Elkridge.
ELKRIDGE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred this morning in Glen Burnie. On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane in Glen Burnie for shots heard in the area. Upon arrival,...
CBS Baltimore

Teenager Shot Inside Carryout Restaurant In West Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was shot while he was inside of a store on Pennsylvania Avenue on Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers learned of the shooting around 5:25 p.m. when the gunshot victim flagged them down in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania, police said. The teen told the officers that he was inside of a carryout restaurant when someone fired a gun outside of the restaurant, according to authorities. A bullet came flying through the restaurant window, striking him in the left forearm. The unexpected injury prompted the teen to run away, police said. He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, according to authorities. Detectives detailed to the Baltimore Police Department’s Central District are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call 410-396-2477 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Sentenced To Life For Brutal West Baltimore Killing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man with ties to a violent gang was sentenced to life in federal prison on charges that he participated in a crime that killed someone in 2016, according to state officials. U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake sentenced 28-year-old Sydni Frazier of Baltimore to live in federal prison on Tuesday. A federal jury convicted Frazier on federal murder, gun, and drug charges in March 2020. Evidence presented at Frazier’s six-day trial showed that between at least 2014 and 2017, Frazier conspired with other people, including members and associates of the Murdaland Mafia Piru (MMP) gang, to distribute narcotics, state officials...
BALTIMORE, MD

