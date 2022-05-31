ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

Unofficial Start To Summer Kicks Off At Wintergreen

By Tommy
BlueRidgeLife
BlueRidgeLife
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s what’s commonly known as the the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day weekend. Though...

www.blueridgelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
theroanokestar.com

Live Music Sessions to Begin on Blue Ridge Parkway

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and Blue Ridge Music Center are launching free Milepost Music presentations on rotating Sunday afternoons at popular destinations along the Blue Ridge Parkway. These intimate outdoor concerts will showcase regional musicians playing traditional music at Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mabry...
ROANOKE, VA
royalexaminer.com

The Wildlife Center of Virginia works with Charlottesville orthopedic surgeon to save bear cub

On Sunday, May 29, an injured male Black Bear cub – one of five currently being treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia — was admitted to the Waynesboro-based wildlife hospital from Nelson County after it had been spotted on the road for two days. The Center’s veterinary team examined the small cub, weighing in at about six pounds, and found that he had a humeral fracture of his right front leg. Given the nature of the fracture and the bear’s young age and rapidly growing bones, the Center staff sought the expertise of a specialist in fracture repair technique and equipment.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Bear cub recovering at Wildlife Center of Virginia

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - A bear cub is getting some much-needed help at the Wildlife Center of Virginia. WCV announced Friday, June 3, that the injured cub was brought in from Nelson County last Sunday. A veterinary team examined the cub and found that he had a humeral fracture of...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nelson County, VA
Nelson County, VA
Government
City
Wintergreen Resort, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Augusta Free Press

Fridays After Five schedule released

Ting Pavilion has announced the remaining schedule for Charlottesville’s Fridays After Five, the free summer concert series features local artists performing a wide range of musical styles. June 3: Indecision with The Cows. June 10: We Are Star Children with Six Foot Ceilings. June 17: Ebony Groove with Musical...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Alabama, Scotty McCreery postpone Friday concert in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Alabama and Scotty McCreery will no longer be playing in the Star City this Friday. According to the Berglund Center, the concert was postponed because the lead singer of Alabama, Randy Owen, is mourning the loss of his mother. She passed away this morning at 90 years old.
ROANOKE, VA
big945.com

Virginia man reels in 47-pound black drum off Jennette’s Pier

C.J. Newcomb of Victoria, Virginia had a successful morning fishing off Jennette’s Pier this week as he reeled in a whopping 47-lb black drum on the morning of Wednesday, June 1, 2022. According to staff at Jennette’s Pier, anglers are also catching bluefish and puffers on this hot, sunny...
VICTORIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend
WHSV

Hessom’s Ink offers free tattoos at grand reopening

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Hessom’s Ink had their grand opening at their new location on West Main Street in Waynesboro by offering 100 free tattoos and the community came out in full support. After already doing tattoos for six years in the Shenandoah Valley, Hessom’s Ink was ready to...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSLS

More than 500 without power in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Hundreds are in the dark Friday morning in the Hill City, according to Appalachian Power. The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services says there is a reported power outage in College Hill, Garland Hill and Daniels Hill. If you come across a non-operational traffic light, treat it as a 4-way stop.
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHSV

Camper couple turns passion for outdoors into business

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A couple with a love for travel and the outdoors planted new roots in Staunton in January. After liquidizing their home, cars, and other assets, Lisa and J.C. Burchett bought an RV and explored campgrounds across the country to learn the business of running them. Working...
marthastewart.com

Rain on This Couple's Wedding Day Changed Their Outdoor Ceremony Plans in Virginia—for the Better

Leyla and Bryce had both recently moved to Maryland when, at the urging of several friends and family members, they each created an account on Bumble. "We downloaded Bumble the same weekend, matched on a Sunday, went out on our first date that following week, and the rest is history," says Leyla. "Our first date was at the Owl Bar in Baltimore where we had Moscow mules and bonded over our similar taste in music. We then headed to a concert down by the waterfront in Baltimore." When Bryce popped the question at the couple's home in March 2019, he included Moscow mules alongside the ring—"a nod to our first date," says Leyla.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
WSLS

Jam out at Virginia Museum of Transportation with concert series

ROANOKE, Va. – This summer, you can enjoy some live music — right off the tracks. ‘Music by the Tracks’ at the Virginia Museum of Transportation is a six-week concert series that will bring live music by local artists to downtown Roanoke. Concerts are once per month...
ROANOKE, VA
realcrozetva.com

Roundabout at WAHS and Old Trail?

If you’re not reading the Charlottesville Community Engagement Week Ahead, you’re missing out. There’s a lot happening in Albemarle and Charlottesville that will affect our respective back yards. At least read the weekly (shorter) summaries on Charlottesville Reddit. The Albemarle Board of Supervisors will meet in person...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
BlueRidgeLife

BlueRidgeLife

869
Followers
241
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2005 delivering current news and weather to the Central Virginia Blue Ridge area. In print monthly over the region with lifestyle, features and recreation across the Blue Ridge.

 https://www.blueridgelife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy