Richmond, VA

VCU Baseball to take on Georgia Bulldogs in NCAA Tournament

By Joi Bass
NBC12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Baseball is one of four teams competing in the NCAA Baseball Regional. The Rams will head...

www.nbc12.com

Comments / 0

dawgpost.com

5-Star Breaks Down UGA Visit And The "Georgia Way"

ATHENS - We’re only three days into June, and it’s already been a GIANT month on the recruiting trail for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. They’ll be hosting some of the nation’s top prospects on official visits this weekend, and earlier this week the staff put on a mega-camp where they hosted some top 2024 and 2025 prospects from across the country.
ATHENS, GA
streakingthelawn.com

State of the program: Virginia women’s basketball

As the 2021-2022 athletic year starts to come to an end for the Virginia Cavaliers, we at Streaking the Lawn will be running a state of the program series for the numerous athletic programs that are a part of the university. Earlier this week, I took a look at the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Atlanta Magazine

Dynamic sports, dining complex bound for Georgia’s fastest-growing county

Raised outside of Augusta, Todd Greene racked up a memorable 12-year career as a Major League Baseball catcher, playing for the Angels, Blue Jays, Rockies, Rangers, Giants, and Yankees. (Remember President George W. Bush’s emotional, ceremonial World Series first pitch at Yankee Stadium in the wake of 9/11? Greene caught that ball.) After hanging up the cleats in 2007 and coaching in the majors for a while, Greene realized he missed his kids too much and headed back for a quieter life in Johns Creek, his home of 22 years. He founded a baseball academy but itched for more. It wasn’t long before the dream of creating a sporting complex like no other in the northern suburbs—if not the Southeastern U.S.—began formulating in his head.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
Richmond, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Anderson Steps Down as Lady Indian Coach

Vidalia High School Girls Basketball Coach Sissy Anderson is stepping down after serving the last three years as the Lady Indians Head Coach. Anderson, who was an assistant for 22-years under GACA Hall of Famer Chunk Reid, said that “her family deserves and needs more of my time,” when citing the reason for the decision.
VIDALIA, GA
Greater Milwaukee Today

These Georgia wineries are perfect for a quick getaway

ATLANTA — Had a long week? These vineyards will help you take the edge off with style. After a long week, sometimes you just need a break. Dinner and movie can be fun. And Atlanta nightlife is filled with unique bars. But sometimes you just need something different — something elegant and relaxing. For those times, Georgia has a bevy of wineries that are each perfect destinations for your next outing. So pick up your wine glass, uncork your schedule and listen up. Here are the best Georgia wineries to help you unplug.
ATLANTA, GA
insideradio.com

After Nearly Three Decades At The Helm Of Atlanta’s WSB, News Director Chris Camp Retires.

It’s the end of an era at Cox Media Group news/talk WSB-WSBB Atlanta (750/95.5) as longtime News Director Chris Camp retires. Camp joined the station in 1993 from the News Director post at “NewsRadio 630” WPRO Providence. He was tasked with injecting more life into the aging WSB brand, Greg Moceri the PD who hired Camp told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
ATLANTA, GA
maggrand.com

Georgia man disappears after dropping father off at Atlanta airport

Georgia deputies need the public’s assistance in locating a missing Gordon County man who vanished after dropping his father off at Atlanta airport on Saturday. Ernest Harold Hill, 53, disappeared sometime Saturday in Atlanta, deputies said. The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office says Hill drove from Calhoun to Hartsfield Jackson...
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2023 Masters ticket application process gets underway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2023 Masters Tournament ticket application begins Wednesday for practice rounds and daily tournament tickets. Applications will be open through June 21. “We have recently completed enhancements to our online ticket process,” the Masters website states. “To ensure the best user experience, current account holders may...
AUGUSTA, GA
Sage News

Four Chicago-Style restaurants you must try

Chicago, Illinois is affectionately called, “The Windy City” because of the strong winds from Lake Michigan, especially in the winter months. Many visitors come to Chicago for the food experience, arts and theatre, and beautiful outstretched miles upon miles of the lakefront and beaches. Famous Chicago landmarks include Navy Pier, The Willis Tower, Soldier Field, and The Magnificent Mile.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC12

‘There’s no way I could ever afford this’: Henrico organization helps low-income high school students attend college

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - For decades, a local organization that has paved the way for low-income high school students to get into and through college is still making dreams come true. Still, it could use additional support when it comes to donations like gift cards, laptops and other necessities for the students heading off to college.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
WGAU

Biotech firm is relocating to Athens

A biotech company announces plans to set up shop in Athens: Dalan Animal Health says it will create about twenty jobs when it moves its headquarters into the University of Georgia’s Innovation Hub in the Innovation District in downtown Athens. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…. Dalan Animal Health,...
ATHENS, GA

