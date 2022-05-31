Lancaster County man arrested for strangling, assaulting victim
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An East Earl Township man has been arrested after an investigation revealed that he allegedly assault and strangle a victim into a state of unconsciousness while intoxicated.
Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!
Police officers arrived at Cole Sprecher’s residence on May 28 around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a fight-in-progress. It was then that the investigation was conducted and Sprecher was arrested.
He was transported to Lancaster County Central Arraignment before being committed to Lancaster County Prison on a $200,000 bail. According to the report, he is presumed innocent.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.
Comments / 10