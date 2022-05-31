Lancaster County man arrested for strangling, assaulting victim

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An East Earl Township man has been arrested after an investigation revealed that he allegedly assault and strangle a victim into a state of unconsciousness while intoxicated.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

Police officers arrived at Cole Sprecher’s residence on May 28 around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a fight-in-progress. It was then that the investigation was conducted and Sprecher was arrested.

He was transported to Lancaster County Central Arraignment before being committed to Lancaster County Prison on a $200,000 bail. According to the report, he is presumed innocent.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.