Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County man arrested for strangling, assaulting victim

By Lauren Rude
 3 days ago

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An East Earl Township man has been arrested after an investigation revealed that he allegedly assault and strangle a victim into a state of unconsciousness while intoxicated.

Police officers arrived at Cole Sprecher’s residence on May 28 around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a fight-in-progress. It was then that the investigation was conducted and Sprecher was arrested.

He was transported to Lancaster County Central Arraignment before being committed to Lancaster County Prison on a $200,000 bail. According to the report, he is presumed innocent.

Public Safety
