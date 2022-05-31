ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Watch osprey chicks hatch via Ferris State University's Osprey Cam

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bw2yR_0fvsmSmF00

Three osprey chicks are hatching in Big Rapids, you can watch it happen live via the Ferris State University Osprey Cam!

The Ferris State University osprey cam gives you a live look at the osprey nesting on top of a light pole in the Swan building parking lot.

The osprey pair laid three eggs this spring, and they are starting to hatch!

One of the osprey chicks hatched Tuesday morning. Check out the osprey cam to see when the other two chicks start to pip.

Osprey is a bird of prey that specializes in capturing and eating fish. Osprey survive on a diet almost entirely of fish.

Osprey have a body length of about 22 inches with a wingspan of 57-67 inches. Female osprey are about 20% heavier than males.

Watch osprey chicks hatch via Ferris State University's Osprey Cam

To learn more about osprey , click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
wcsx.com

Michigan Has Two of the Best Donut Shops in the Entire U.S.

Who doesn’t love a warm, sweet donut? Friday (June 3) is National Donut Day, and in honor, the crew at Yelp has released their tally of the Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of great donut shops, many of which are locally owned. That said, it’s not surprising that not one but two Michigan donut shops are on the list. My mouth is starting to water just thinking about these great donut stops.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hatching#Fish#Ferris State University#Pip
US 103.1

Did You Know That These 13 Famous People Were From Saginaw, MI?

We are back at it with another list of famous and/or notable people from Michigan. On our journey around the great state of Michigan, this week we land in Saginaw. Check out the list below of 13 famous and/or notable people from the Sag-nasty. As always I have to preface this with, yes, I know there are more than what's included below, but I just grabbed a handful of people that stuck out to me. Feel free to leave someone that is not on the list in the comments section.
SAGINAW, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

First ever Muskegon Pride Festival this weekend

The first ever Muskegon Pride kicks off tomorrow. Downtown will be filled with entertainment, vendors, and most importantly: inclusivity for all. The Muskegon Pride Center worked with the city and businesses to put the first ever Muskegon Pride Festival together. President Jeffrey Pienela says the weekend is a long time coming.
MUSKEGON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Morning Sun

Fire guts popular Blanchard restaurant

A popular Blanchard-area diner was gutted by an early-morning fire Thursday. Management at Crystal Fountain Restaurant, 2535 30th Avenue, shared pictures of the blaze and its aftermath on social media and vowed to reopen. Located on M-66 south or Remus and just southwest of Blanchard, the restaurant had served generations...
BLANCHARD, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy