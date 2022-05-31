ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dallas Police Officer Arrested in McKinney

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – A Dallas Police Officer was arrested over the weekend and charged with...

www.wbap.com

Comments / 22

Carl Kincaid
3d ago

My hat goes off to the Mckinney Police Department for doing their job no one is above the law not even Other police officers the law is the law so with all that being said great job Mckinney Police Department 👏👏👏👏

Bombay38
3d ago

thank you too the arresting officer no one is above the law especially another officer, so to the officers that are trying to make a difference if you see a fellow officer using the 🛡️ for his or her on agenda for or say something you are the one that can make a difference and regain the public Trust

Rodrick Brice
3d ago

toxicology report needed!!! would say hair follicle test but after seeing his pic that's out the window. look at his eyes 👀

