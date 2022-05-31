Man on parole for Columbia homicide accused of illegal gun possession

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police arrested a 24-year-old Columbia man on a violation of his parole for manslaughter early Tuesday, also accusing him of illegally having a gun.

Tyrone James Jr. was listed on the Boone County Jail's booking report Tuesday. He was arrested by Columbia police, who did not immediately provide details of his arrest.

James was sentenced in 2017 to 10 years in prison on manslaughter and armed criminal action charges for reportedly being the gunman in the death of Marquez Reed. Reed was 17 when he was killed. James was 18.

James was released from prison on parole last fall, said a Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman. A warrant for parole violation was issued May 17. He was in Department of Corrections custody Tuesday, the spokeswoman said.

