ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Man on parole for Columbia homicide accused of illegal gun possession

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uswoL_0fvsmCtr00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police arrested a 24-year-old Columbia man on a violation of his parole for manslaughter early Tuesday, also accusing him of illegally having a gun.

Tyrone James Jr. was listed on the Boone County Jail's booking report Tuesday. He was arrested by Columbia police, who did not immediately provide details of his arrest.

James was sentenced in 2017 to 10 years in prison on manslaughter and armed criminal action charges for reportedly being the gunman in the death of Marquez Reed. Reed was 17 when he was killed. James was 18.

James was released from prison on parole last fall, said a Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman. A warrant for parole violation was issued May 17. He was in Department of Corrections custody Tuesday, the spokeswoman said.

The post Man on parole for Columbia homicide accused of illegal gun possession appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
kchi.com

Booked Into the Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail

Five people were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail since Mid Day Thursday. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports the booking of. 33-year-old Jared Allen Johnson was arrested for alleged two counts of Driving While Revoked or Suspended. He is held with bond set at $40,000. 23-year-old Zachary...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
krcgtv.com

Prisoner dies at Algoa Correctional Center

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Corrections says an inmate died Wednesday afternoon at Algoa Correctional Center. Forty-year-old Michael Damouth was pronounced dead at 2:43 pm on June 1. According to a release, Damouth serving a three-year sentence for stealing $750 or more from St. Louis City, a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kjluradio.com

Former Jefferson City woman involved in fatal hit & run will be sentenced in June

A former Jefferson City woman involved in a fatal hit and run incident in her hometown will learn her fate later this month. On Wednesday, a Cole County judge set a June 15 sentencing date for Haily Crabtree. She’d originally been charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. But, in April, the judge dropped the manslaughter charge and announced he was taking the leaving the scene charge under advisement.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man charged with receiving stolen property

A northeast Missouri man has been charged with two felony counts. Cody W. Elder, of Novinger, was arrested on Thursday, May 26, 2022, by the Adair County Sheriff's Office. Elder is charged two Class D felony counts of receiving stolen property. Elder is currently incarcerated without bond at the Adair...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Parole#Prison#Violent Crime#Abc17news
939theeagle.com

Columbia murder trial delayed over witness subpoena issues

Witness issues have delayed a Columbia murder trial that was scheduled to begin next week at the Boone County Courthouse. 18-year-old Iseah Jackson is charged with two counts of second degree murder for the July 2020 deaths of two people near Volunteer drive and Grace lane. Court documents indicate the killings happened after fireworks went astray and landed near a neighboring home that Jackson was at.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man gets two years after pleading down to four gun-related charges

A Columbia man, originally facing 14 charges for two shooting incidents earlier this year, pleads down to four charges. The charges against Scott Locke stem from two separate incidents in March. During the first, a police officer spotted Locke speeding. When the officer attempted to stop Locke, he fired one shot then sped off.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KC Man Arrested in Sedalia on Numerous Warrants

On Friday night, Sedalia Police observed a vehicle run a red light in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Massachusetts Avenue. Officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and it was discovered the driver had active warrants out of Jackson County and Camden County for Failure to Appear on original charges of Expired Plates, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility, Driving While Revoked, Possession of Marijuana, and Resisting Arrest.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Attorney General’s office issues correction on Columbia police vehicle stop data errors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Attorney General's office has issued corrections on Columbia police vehicle stop data that came from input errors. Chris Nuelle, spokesman for the attorney general, said, “Due to data errors that occurred in the production of the 2021 Vehicle Stops Report, vehicle stops data for the Columbia Police Department was The post Missouri Attorney General’s office issues correction on Columbia police vehicle stop data errors appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Waynesville man arrested for assault in Texas County

A Pulaski County man is arrested on assault charges following a traffic stop in Texas County. The incident occurred Sunday near Licking. A woman told officers she was driving just south of the city with Baltazar Ruiz, 31, of Waynesville when she stopped the vehicle and asked him to get out. The woman says that’s when Ruiz exited the vehicle and drew a gun, pointing it at her, threatening to kill her. He then allegedly fired a shot in the air, pulled the woman from the vehicle, and began punching her. She says he then put her back in the vehicle and choked her until she lost consciousness.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy