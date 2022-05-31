The Sioux Falls Police Department made two arrests in separate stabbing incidents during the Memorial Day weekend.

The first incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, at the 2100 block of E. Russell Street, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Police found a 54-year-old man, from Sioux Falls, unresponsive with stab wounds to the back at a residence. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital and released, Clemens said.

A 24-year-old man from Vermillion was arrested for the incident and charged with aggravated assault. Clemens said the suspect might have been staying with the victim.

The next stabbing was reported to police at about 3:30 a.m. Monday at the 400 block of N. Prairie Avenue, Clemens said. The incident was classified as a domestic stabbing.

A 23-year-old man, from Sioux Falls, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and a parole violation, Clemens said.

The suspect in that case was arguing with his 33-year-old girlfriend and refused to let her leave the home. He allegedly threatened her with a knife, but at one point put it down. That's when the 33-year-old girlfriend grabbed it and stabbed the suspect in self-defense, Clemens said.

The 23-year-old man left the scene as the victim called police. He was found a few hours later and taken to the hospital before jail, Clemens said.

He received minor injuries from the stabbing.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: 2 people stabbed in separate incidents over weekend in Sioux Falls, police say