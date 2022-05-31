ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

Appleton woman in Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office custody dies after exiting moving vehicle on State 441

By Chris Mueller, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
FOX CROSSING - A 43-year-old Appleton woman died Monday after exiting a moving vehicle on State 441 while being transported by Outagamie County sheriff's deputies.

The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Racine Street, where the woman "exited the vehicle while it was moving" and suffered serious injuries, the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

The woman, who wasn't identified by the sheriff's office, was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Two Outagamie County sheriff's deputies have been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Contact Chris Mueller at 920-996-7267 or cmueller@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AtChrisMueller.

