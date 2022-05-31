Keep 'er movin': Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens announces show at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, starting at $29.50. They can be purchased at the PAC ticket-office in person, through Ticketmaster online, or by phone at 800-982-2787.

Berens is best known for his folksy, Midwestern brand of humor and sketch comedy videos like "Midwest Voice Translator." This summer, he's performing shows across the Midwest and will headline the Wisconsin State Fair in August.

Contact Rebecca Loroff at rloroff@gannett.com or 920-907-7801.