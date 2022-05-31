ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Deputies: Apparent bonfire explosion at graduation party kills man near DeLand

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
An apparent explosion during an outdoor bonfire at a graduation party near DeLand killed a man early Monday, Volusia County Sheriff's Office investigators said.

The incident occurred in the 2900 block of Third Court near DeLand shortly after 4 a.m. on Memorial Day, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant.

The victim was identified as Michael D. Riedinger, 51.

Responding deputies and firefighters found Riedinger dead at the scene with severe injuries that appeared to have been caused by an explosion, according to an incident report

An initial investigation by deputies did not find a source for the apparent explosion, Gant said.

Deputies spoke to witnesses at the party and they all denied seeing Riedinger having any type of explosive device or fireworks, the report noted.

Witnesses told deputies that Riedinger left the patio area of the home to tend to the bonfire around 3:30 a.m. One witnesses said he heard a loud hissing sound for several seconds while another witness reported hearing a loud noise like something hitting the ground, Gant said.

When the witnesses went to check on Riedinger, they found him lying unresponsive near the fire with extensive injuries, Gant said.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident to determine what caused the apparent explosion.

