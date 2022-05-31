Developers propose housing and commercial development at Regency Mall site

The owners of Augusta’s derelict Regency Mall are proposing a residential and commercial development for the 75-acre site whose plans include a 32-classroom school and a performing arts center.

The mall property has been owned for at least 20 years by limited-liability companies affiliated with Cardinale Management, based in Mattituck, N.Y.

Cardinale had put the property up for sale in past years with no takers. When some civic leaders began a push in 2017 to place the new James Brown Arena at the Regency site, the property was listed for sale at $63 million. Richmond County's tax assessor at the time valued the property at $4.2 million.

Representatives of Cardinale were not present for Tuesday's announcement.

The new development plan was announced Tuesday morning at the mall site by city mayoral candidate Steven Kendrick, whom voters placed in a runoff last week with Garnett Johnson. Kendrick, who stepped down as Richmond County Tax Commissioner earlier this year, was joined by Augusta Commissioners Dennis Williams, Francine Scott and Bobby Williams.

Kendrick declined to speculate on project costs or on anticipated dates for the project to begin or to be completed.

Christopher Booker and Associates and Cranston Engineering are listed as local partners. Kendrick said zoning requests have been submitted to the city. The approval process is expected to take six to eight weeks before going to the Augusta Commission, project officials said.

The Regency development plan, titled Cardinal Town Square, calls for the construction of 1,000 two-bedroom apartments of indeterminate rent.

Other features mentioned include space for a K-12 school containing 16 elementary classrooms and 16 high-school classrooms. Plans also show a 300-seat, 60,000-square-foot performing arts center; space for a “small restaurant” covering 25,000 square feet; and an 82,500-square-foot “fitness and recreation” center.

Though not specifically mentioned on the general development plan map, a grocery store is also planned for the property, according to Kendrick.

The project currently is being funded and developed with private funds, Kendrick said, but that could change.

“At this point the developer has not requested any incentives for either the city of Augusta, to my knowledge, or the development authority or any agency that I'm aware of,” he said. “At this point it’s a private investment. That’s not to say it doesn’t deserve the right to petition to do that, but that hasn’t happened at this time.

Kendrick also is board chairman of the Augusta Economic Development Authority. He said the authority was not approached about the project because of its private funding.

"The Economic Development Authority’s role would be if they’re going to have bonds issued for that,” he said. “At this point that hasn’t happened, so it wouldn’t be at that stage.”

Kendrick was approached more than a year ago by "someone who was working with the Cardinale family, and was asked to meet to provide some possible thoughts on what would be considered for the property," he said.

"We had those discussions over several months, and I soon realized that this could be a real game-changer for all of Augusta," Kendrick said.

The shuttered mall has alternated as a civic white elephant and a political football since Regency’s last anchor tenant, Montgomery Ward, left in 2001 after the company filed for bankruptcy.

In recent years proposals both formal and informal have been floated by local officials and ordinary citizens on how the mall property could be repurposed. Suggestions have included making Regency into an outlet mall; a judicial center or other government offices; a sports arena; and studio space for filmmakers.

