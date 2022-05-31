ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Developers propose housing and commercial development at Regency Mall site

By Joe Hotchkiss, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22M9kB_0fvslv8z00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOXiE_0fvslv8z00

The owners of Augusta’s derelict Regency Mall are proposing a residential and commercial development for the 75-acre site whose plans include a 32-classroom school and a performing arts center.

The mall property has been owned for at least 20 years by limited-liability companies affiliated with Cardinale Management, based in Mattituck, N.Y.

Cardinale had put the property up for sale in past years with no takers. When some civic leaders began a push in 2017 to place the new James Brown Arena at the Regency site, the property was listed for sale at $63 million. Richmond County's tax assessor at the time valued the property at $4.2 million.

Representatives of Cardinale were not present for Tuesday's announcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sq2XB_0fvslv8z00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HLjNW_0fvslv8z00

What does Augusta want in a new mayor?: City residents, candidates share views

Crossover Day 2022: State Senate passes bill to address Regency Mall, and other takeaways

The new development plan was announced Tuesday morning at the mall site by city mayoral candidate Steven Kendrick, whom voters placed in a runoff last week with Garnett Johnson. Kendrick, who stepped down as Richmond County Tax Commissioner earlier this year, was joined by Augusta Commissioners Dennis Williams, Francine Scott and Bobby Williams.

Kendrick declined to speculate on project costs or on anticipated dates for the project to begin or to be completed.

Christopher Booker and Associates and Cranston Engineering are listed as local partners. Kendrick said zoning requests have been submitted to the city. The approval process is expected to take six to eight weeks before going to the Augusta Commission, project officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2auLZ1_0fvslv8z00

The Regency development plan, titled Cardinal Town Square, calls for the construction of 1,000 two-bedroom apartments of indeterminate rent.

Other features mentioned include space for a K-12 school containing 16 elementary classrooms and 16 high-school classrooms. Plans also show a 300-seat, 60,000-square-foot performing arts center; space for a “small restaurant” covering 25,000 square feet; and an 82,500-square-foot “fitness and recreation” center.

Though not specifically mentioned on the general development plan map, a grocery store is also planned for the property, according to Kendrick.

The project currently is being funded and developed with private funds, Kendrick said, but that could change.

“At this point the developer has not requested any incentives for either the city of Augusta, to my knowledge, or the development authority or any agency that I'm aware of,” he said. “At this point it’s a private investment. That’s not to say it doesn’t deserve the right to petition to do that, but that hasn’t happened at this time.

Kendrick also is board chairman of the Augusta Economic Development Authority. He said the authority was not approached about the project because of its private funding.

"The Economic Development Authority’s role would be if they’re going to have bonds issued for that,” he said. “At this point that hasn’t happened, so it wouldn’t be at that stage.”

Kendrick was approached more than a year ago by "someone who was working with the Cardinale family, and was asked to meet to provide some possible thoughts on what would be considered for the property," he said.

"We had those discussions over several months, and I soon realized that this could be a real game-changer for all of Augusta," Kendrick said.

The shuttered mall has alternated as a civic white elephant and a political football since Regency’s last anchor tenant, Montgomery Ward, left in 2001 after the company filed for bankruptcy.

In recent years proposals both formal and informal have been floated by local officials and ordinary citizens on how the mall property could be repurposed. Suggestions have included making Regency into an outlet mall; a judicial center or other government offices; a sports arena; and studio space for filmmakers.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Developers propose housing and commercial development at Regency Mall site

Comments / 9

Thomas Charles
3d ago

I think it could be more useful in both perspectives , attach , EMS , facilities , and a New Richmond County Police Station as well... basketball courts ,and Play ground's inclusive ,

Reply(2)
4
Related
WJBF

Tiny homes proposed by Augusta commissioner for affordable housing

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “Tiny homes could fit anyone of any age bracket of any income bracket it’s an affordable option for housing especially in a market where housing is not as affordable as it once was” said District 1 commissioner, Jordan Johnson. Tiny homes are becoming more popular across the country,  and Augusta’s District 1 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Developer withdraws rezoning request for new shopping center in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The plan to build a new shopping center at the corner of Hereford Farm Rd. and Columbia Rd. is on hold. At Thursday night's Columbia County Planning Commission meeting, a representative from Maybohm Realty withdrew the request to rezone the area without prejudice. Planning Commission Chairman Jim Cox say the commission recommended they come back with letters of intent from possible businesses, saying the developer could use them to support their request.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Business
Richmond County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Augusta, GA
Real Estate
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wfxg.com

City of Augusta looks to change noise ordinance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The city of Augusta's current noise ordinance was adopted in 2021, it prohibits loud noises from 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the ordinance prohibits the noise from midnight through 7 a.m. Commissioner Ben Hasan says some residents have approached him complaining of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Charlie Norwood VA nurses speak out on working conditions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Throughout the pandemic, nurses and first responders stepped up and were heroes helping us get by. Many were overworked, while hospitals were understaffed. While our status in the pandemic has changed, nurses at the Charlie Norwood VA say their working conditions have not. We talked with...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Economic Development#Regency Mall#Cardinale Management#State Senate#Augusta Commissioners#Associates#Cranston Engineering
Aiken Standard

Books-A-Million back in business in Aiken

When Books-A-Million reopened in a new location in Aiken on Thursday, Debbie Olney was ready to shop. “I’m ecstatic,” she said while checking out the offerings in the romance section of the new Kalmia Plaza-based store near Roses and Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Olney also was planning to make...
AIKEN, SC
wgac.com

Talk About Town – Top 3 Things To Do This Weekend in the C.S.R.A

We should get a break from the heat for the next few days. Here are my favorite outdoor events happening this weekend!. The inaugural Rockin’ & Raftin’ paddle festival will serve as North Augusta’s summer kick-off on Saturday, June 4 in Riverside Village. Rockin’ & Raftin’ will be hosted by Mayor Briton S. Williams and was formulated based on citizen input. The event will include paddling and raft races on the Savannah River, a curated group of exhibitors, and live music at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. There is a small entry fee for the races, but the festival and live music will be free to the public. “Rockin’ & Raftin’ is a celebration of the Savannah River along South Carolina’s riverfront, the City of North Augusta! It’s where water and outdoors enthusiasts come together and share their passion for the river,” said Mayor Williams.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Three career fairs scheduled for local job seekers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are a few hiring fairs planned in coming days across the CRSA. June 2: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Gordon Transition Assistance Program plan their annual Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gordon Catering and Conference Center. More than 40 employers will be actively recruiting. Open to anyone who would like to attend. Register ahead at https://www.hiringourheroes.org/event-registration. Those without a Department of Defense ID Card will need to stop by Gate 6 and request a pass.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WRDW-TV

Boil advisories issued for customers in Aiken, Edgefield counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Boil orders were issued Wednesday morning by two utilities in South Carolina for different reasons. The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises customers in the Mount Vintage subdivision to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority.
WJBF

Controlled blasting on Furys Ferry Road

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County and E.R. Snell, are informing the public of a controlled blasting on Furys Ferry Road between Oleander Trail and the BAPS Hindu Temple. This will happen Wednesday, June 8, 2022 and Thursday, June 9, 2022 between 12:00 and 2:00 PM. Traffic will need to be stopped for a few […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Candidates for Augusta Mayor and District 2 Commissioner debate ahead of runoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Wednesday the Sand Hills Neighborhood Association hosted an Augusta Mayoral and District 2 commission candidate forum. In last week’s mayoral election, Garnett Johnson and Steven Kendrick were the top two vote getters in a crowd of nine candidates. At their first mayoral debate, they got a chance to tell the community more about […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Education roundup: Incarcerated youths get to graduate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students from the Augusta Youth Development Campus were among those participating in a recent high school graduation ceremony in Decatur. The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice’s held its annual spring high school commencement ceremony for youth enrolled in the DJJ School System on Friday. Twenty-four...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Man struck by slow moving train near downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was struck by a train late Thursday night near downtown Augusta. Deputies say at 11:03 p.m. Thursday night, they responded to 9th Street at Fenwick Street in reference to an accident involving an individual that had been struck by a train. Investigation revealed that...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Augusta area food trucks you shouldn’t miss in your area

(WJBF) – For years, the popularity of food trucks has been on the rise, and knowing where to find the right one for you can be tough. Here’s a list of just some of the food trucks in our area, with links to see what their schedules are.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Drunk man hit by train in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Thursday, June 2, at 11:03 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to 9th Street at Fenwick Street in reference to an accident involving an individual that had been struck by a train. Investigation revealed that a male subject was laying between the rails of the railroad tracks when he was struck by a slow […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy