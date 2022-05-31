ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother Dave Is Building A Tiki Bar!

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 3 days ago
Mother Dave, formally known as Dave Rather, owner of Mother’s Peninsula Grille has been busy this spring and has spent the past few months building an incredible Tiki Bar behind Mother’s. It’s a large fenced-in area with picnic tables, a small stage for your favorite live music,...

Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

