Free bus transportation tomorrow to labor day anywhere on Westchester buses

These upgrades will enhance the quality of life for residents of N Elmsford. GREENBURGH RECEIVES $500,000 GRANT FOR MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS AT MASSARO PARK. The Town, through the Department of Parks and Recreation, will be making major improvements at Massaro Park in the North Elmsford neighborhood in the Town. NYS Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti obtained a $500,000 grant under the State and Municipal Facilities Program (SAM) for materials, construction and installation of various park improvements for the $700,000+ project. Massaro Park is a multi-use 2.5-acre Town Park, which by virtue of prior Federal Funding through the Land and Water Conservation Fund is open to all residents of New York State. The Department of Parks and Recreation has a goal of starting the improvements this year. A description of the planned improvements (contingent on pricing) follows:

GREENBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO