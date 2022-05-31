ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Free bus transportation tomorrow to labor day anywhere on Westchester buses

greenburghny.com
 2 days ago

Thank you, Westchester County Executive Latimer for offering residents FREE BUS TRANSPORTATION beginning tomorrow, June 1, and continuing thru Labor Day....

www.greenburghny.com

thehudsonindependent.com

Latimer Announces Summer Freebie Bee-Line Bus Service

The County Executive has announced that the County’s free rides program will begin on June 1, 2022 and run through Labor Day. The promotion is valid on all routes in the fixed route bus system, including the express route into Manhattan, the BxM4C. Free rides are also valid on the Bee-Line ParaTransit system.
greenburghny.com

Greenburgh receives $500,000 grant to upgrade Massaro park

These upgrades will enhance the quality of life for residents of N Elmsford. GREENBURGH RECEIVES $500,000 GRANT FOR MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS AT MASSARO PARK. The Town, through the Department of Parks and Recreation, will be making major improvements at Massaro Park in the North Elmsford neighborhood in the Town. NYS Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti obtained a $500,000 grant under the State and Municipal Facilities Program (SAM) for materials, construction and installation of various park improvements for the $700,000+ project. Massaro Park is a multi-use 2.5-acre Town Park, which by virtue of prior Federal Funding through the Land and Water Conservation Fund is open to all residents of New York State. The Department of Parks and Recreation has a goal of starting the improvements this year. A description of the planned improvements (contingent on pricing) follows:
PLANetizen

New York City Could Cap Cross-Bronx Expressway

New York City’s “hated” Cross-Bronx Expressway moves 200,000 vehicles per day through the borough, damaging the air quality in surrounding neighborhoods, writes Dave Colon in Streetsblog NYC. “The COVID-19 pandemic made the situation even more urgent, since the air pollution from traffic on the highway had already inflicted massive respiratory damage to residents of neighborhoods surrounding the highway, and those residents were then much more likely to have died of coronavirus as the pandemic raged through the city.”
