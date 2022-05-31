Trans-Con Regional Group to host job fair June 2

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Central Mississippi Transportation Connection (Trans-Con) and City of Jackson’s Jobs for Jacksonians program will host job fair on Thursday, June 2.

The event will take place at the Jackson Medical Mall at 350 West Woodrow Wilson Avenue from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

CDL transit drivers are wanted. Employers are also hiring CNAs and phlebotomists, among other positions. Applications for training will be available onsite.

Here are the participating organizations:

Bolivar County Council on Aging, Inc.

Harbor House

JTRAN

Madison County Citizens Services Agency

NRoute Transit Commission

Hinds County Human Resource Agency

South Central Community Action Agency

Michael Jordan Services, LLC

Tripp Transportation Foundation, Inc.

Drive Improvement Agency

City of Jackson

Copiah County Human Resource Agency

Jackson Medical Mall Foundation

Yazoo County Human Resource Agency

