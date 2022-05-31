ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Trans-Con Regional Group to host job fair June 2

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Central Mississippi Transportation Connection (Trans-Con) and City of Jackson’s Jobs for Jacksonians program will host job fair on Thursday, June 2.

The event will take place at the Jackson Medical Mall at 350 West Woodrow Wilson Avenue from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

CDL transit drivers are wanted. Employers are also hiring CNAs and phlebotomists, among other positions. Applications for training will be available onsite.

Here are the participating organizations:

  • Bolivar County Council on Aging, Inc.
  • Harbor House
  • JTRAN
  • Madison County Citizens Services Agency
  • NRoute Transit Commission
  • Hinds County Human Resource Agency
  • South Central Community Action Agency
  • Michael Jordan Services, LLC
  • Tripp Transportation Foundation, Inc.
  • Drive Improvement Agency
  • City of Jackson
  • Copiah County Human Resource Agency
  • Jackson Medical Mall Foundation
  • Yazoo County Human Resource Agency
