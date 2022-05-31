ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

School news around the town

By Sarah CR Clark
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 35 years of teaching music in schools as far away as Oskaloosa, Iowa, and many within the Twin Cities metro, Murray Middle School’s band and orchestra director, Eric Dahlberg is retiring this June. Dahlberg has taught music at Murray for the past 12 years and coached its...

Minnesota students walk out to demand gun changes

Hundreds of students in Minneapolis are demanding tougher gun laws. Hundreds of kids walked out of class shortly after noon on Tuesday and gathered downtown to demand state legislators adopt tougher gun laws in the wake of last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Fridley High School junior Jean Rhodes says the school shooting was even more unnerving because it came less than two weeks after a white gunman killed 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York. She says students deserve to feel safe. The students want officials to create a statewide advisory group to discuss steps to reduce gun violence in schools.
Let me introduce 735 Margaret

As we reopen for business in many ways at Ramsey County, I was delighted to speak at an open house for a tax-forfeited house at 735 Margaret St. in Dayton’s Bluff. In a world filled with bad news, this was good news. We took a house that had been neglected and stripped of valuable parts and not only restored it to beauty and livability, but also made it a fantastic training ground for young men and women to learn valuable trades, including demolition, framing, insulation, drywall and painting, to name just a few. Ramsey County partnered with the nonprofit Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota and restored the house as part of a free, 12-week job training program in construction.
New EP high school principal is named

Nate Gibbs has been named principal of Eden Prairie High School, effective July 1.  Gibbs currently serves as the principal of Chaska Middle School West and has previously served as an assistant principal of Minnetonka High School.  An announcement was made in a Tuesday email to EPHS families. He will replace Robb Virgin, who is moving [...]
Former Bugle editor pens tribute to his mother￼

Before she was Millie Healy, she was Mildred Jucht, a South Dakota German farm girl. Although she left the farm, in many respects Millie remained a farm girl. She baked her own bread and rolls. She sewed her own and her children’s clothes. She wore a hat to church. She accepted the weather and life’s other vicissitudes with equanimity. She re-used things. She mended. She made do.
From the desk of the editor￼

Sungduck Lee to speak at Bugle annual community meeting about protecting, using the treasury of our local parks. At the Park Bugle, we are a community-oriented organization dedicated to providing news and information that transform readers into neighbors. With that goal in mind, the Bugle will have University of Minnesota...
This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
Free summer YMCA memberships for teens is back for the sixth year

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Across the Twin Cities, teens in 9-12th grade will have the ability to attend YMCA health and well-being classes, gyms, fitness floors and aquatic areas at no charge. They have hosted the program in the metro for the past six summers. YMCA officials say the goal...
Deborah Worthington￼

Deborah Worthington, 71, Roseville, died May 7, 2022. Deb was an ultimate cabin lover, spending decades at the family cabin on Lake Wapogasset. She was a longtime school nurse for St. Paul Public Schools. She is survived by son,, Rob (Meghan) Worthington, daughter Sara (Miguel) Worthington, six grandchildren and brother...
Charles Gierke￼

Charles “Chuck” Henry Gierke, 77, died April 9, 2022, at his home in Falcon Heights. Chuck earned an associate degree from Bismarck Junior College, then a Bachelor of Science from the University of North Dakota. Chuck moved to Stillwater, where he worked for over 40 years for major...
As Downtown Mpls Looks To Summer Packed With Events, Officials Say Key To Safety Is In Numbers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – City leaders are rolling out the red carpet to get people to visit downtown Minneapolis and enjoy a full summer of events. The next 99 days from Tuesday until Labor Day, 882 scheduled activities and events will welcome people back downtown for the first time in three years. “It is people who ultimately make our downtown extraordinary and we want you to be part of the action,” said Mayor Jacob Frey. The City of Minneapolis is welcoming people back to downtown with a list of events and activities that will showcase music, culture and fun. From Pianos on Parade, to food...
See A Turtle On Land? Report It To The Minneapolis Park And Recreation Board

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Have you seen a turtle on the move lately? Minneapolis officials are asking you to report your turtle sightings, as they work to gather more information about their movements. Last year, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board received almost 200 reports of turtle sightings, including dead turtles, which helped them learn more about turtle activity in the city’s parks. Turtles are increasingly on vulnerable land, especially when they cross roads and bike paths. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, roadway mortality is believed to be a major factor in turtle population decline across the country. Turtles are often on the...
3 Charming Small Towns in Minnesota

Although Minnesota is known for its large cities such as Minneapolis and Saint Paul, it also has many charming small towns that are worth visiting. In general, small towns have a more relaxed pace, so they're a viable alternative to big cities. From cozy cafes serving homemade pies to quaint boutiques offering handmade jewelry, Minnesota has it all. So if you're looking for a unique travel destination, be sure to add one of Minnesota's small towns to your list.
Student Group Organizing Walk Out at Annandale High School

ANNANDALE -- A group of students at Annandale High School is planning a walkout Wednesday. The Gay-Straight Alliance is organizing the effort. Their issue is in part because of a 'safe space' symbol they have created which includes a cardinal, the school's mascot, and the colors of the rainbow flag.

