Bridgewater, NJ

Watchung teen airlifted to hospital after being pinned under a car at Bridgewater Commons

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
 3 days ago

BRIDGEWATER – A Watchung teenager was airlifted to a hospital after he was pinned underneath a car Monday evening at the parking deck of the Bridgewater Commons.

Police responded to the third level of the parking deck at about 8:56 p.m. Monday on a report of a pedestrian accident.

Township police said officers found the 17-year-old Watchung teen pinned under a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta.

With the assistance of volunteer firefighters from the Green Knoll and North Branch fire companies, the car was lifted off the teen.

The teen was alert and oriented, police say, and was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the Bridgewater Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Joseph Greco at 908-722-4111, ext. 4186 or TIPS line at 877-660-INFO (4636).

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Watchung teen airlifted to hospital after being pinned under a car at Bridgewater Commons

