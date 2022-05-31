ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a tree in Orange

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 8:15 p.m. on May 28, Orange Police Officers responded to the 3100 block of N. Tustin...

CBS LA

Officer injured in head-on crash in Whittier

A Whittier Police Department officer was injured Friday morning following a violent head-on collision between their police cruiser and another vehicle. The crash was reported at around 1:15 a.m. near Telegraph Road and Mills Avenue in Whittier. While the officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment following reports of pain, the lone occupant and driver of the other vehicle were uninjured. Footage from the scene showed heavy damage to both the WPD cruiser and the van it collided with. California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene to conduct the investigation, and were working to determine what led to the collision. 
WHITTIER, CA
Nationwide Report

Woman dead, 2 people injured after a three-vehicle accident on 91 Freeway in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

Woman dead, 2 people injured after a three-vehicle accident on 91 Freeway in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday morning, a woman lost her life while two other people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Long Beach. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle accident took place a little before 1 a.m. in the area of the 91 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard [...]
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in Collision with SUV in Huntington Beach

A 62-year-old pedestrian was killed in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in Huntington Beach, police said Wednesday. The victim was identified as Lori Susan Allen of Seal Beach, according to the Orange County coroner’s office. The collision happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday on Bolsa Chica Street north...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

82-year-old Seal Beach man dead after a head-on collision in Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)

82-year-old Seal Beach man dead after a head-on collision in Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. An 82-year-old man, of Seal Beach, lost his life after a head-on collision Tuesday in Huntington Beach. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Goldenwest Street. Authorities actively responded to the scene at around 12:30 p.m. [...]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

And yet another traffic fatal

The second traffic fatality in one day occurred late Tuesday night in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the fatal crash took place at around 11 p.m., on Bolsa Chica Street north of Argosy Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a pedestrian – a 63-year-old...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Deven Camolina Dead after Single-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Corona, CA]

15-Year-Old Passenger Killed in Solo-Vehicle Accident near Cajalco Road. The accident happened around 12:10 a.m., on northbound Interstate 15 at the Cajalco Road off-ramp. According to the California Highway Patrol, Camolina was a passenger in a sedan that lost control. The vehicle veered off the road onto the side of the freeway.
CORONA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward on Friday and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said. The man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 p.m., Los Angeles police Officer The post Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA

