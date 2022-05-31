A motorcyclist died after colliding with a tree in Orange

62-Year-Old Woman Dead after Pedestrian Accident on Argosy Avenue. The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. on Bolsa Chica Street, just north of Argosy Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Officers say a 2019 Toyota Highlander was heading south on Bolsa Chica and struck a pedestrian walking outside...
A Whittier Police Department officer was injured Friday morning following a violent head-on collision between their police cruiser and another vehicle. The crash was reported at around 1:15 a.m. near Telegraph Road and Mills Avenue in Whittier. While the officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment following reports of pain, the lone occupant and driver of the other vehicle were uninjured. Footage from the scene showed heavy damage to both the WPD cruiser and the van it collided with. California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene to conduct the investigation, and were working to determine what led to the collision.
Thirteen people were hospitalized following a collision on the 10 Freeway in Banning on Friday.
CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department said the collision was reported at 11 a.m. on the eastbound lanes near Malki Road.
1 person injured after a multi-vehicle wreck in Fullerton (Fullerton, CA)Nationwide Report. A motorcycle rider suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Thursday night in Fullerton. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place in the 1900 block of Rolling Hills Drive [...]
24-Year-Old Victim Dead after Traffic Accident near 605 Freeway. The crash happened around 3:29 a.m., on the HOV connector road from the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway. At this time, the events leading up to the deadly collision remain unclear. However, reports...
1 person killed after a motorcycle crash in Menifee (Menifee, CA)Nationwide Report. On early Tuesday morning, one person died following a two-vehicle collision in Menifee. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 5:09 a.m. on Bundy Canyon Road and Sunset Avenue [...]
Woman dead, 2 people injured after a three-vehicle accident on 91 Freeway in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday morning, a woman lost her life while two other people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Long Beach. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle accident took place a little before 1 a.m. in the area of the 91 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard [...]
A person is dead and both sides of the 605 Freeway were closed after a crash in Los Alamitos. The crash was reported a few minutes after 9 p.m., and officials responded to a reported vehicle fire on the freeway south of Katella Avenue, according to Captain Barta of the Orange County Fire Authority. A […]
A 62-year-old pedestrian was killed in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in Huntington Beach, police said Wednesday. The victim was identified as Lori Susan Allen of Seal Beach, according to the Orange County coroner’s office. The collision happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday on Bolsa Chica Street north...
06.01.2022 | 10:45 PM | RANCHO CUCAMONGA – Law Enforcement responded to a barricaded suspect . Law Enforcement entered the building and found suspect hiding in the attic. This lead to a 1.5 hour standoff where law enforcement tried to get the suspect to surrender. The family was seen...
82-year-old Seal Beach man dead after a head-on collision in Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. An 82-year-old man, of Seal Beach, lost his life after a head-on collision Tuesday in Huntington Beach. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Goldenwest Street. Authorities actively responded to the scene at around 12:30 p.m. [...]
DEVELOPING STORY: Multiple people have reportedly been stabbed at Encino Hospital in California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. The suspect is believed to be contained in a room within the hospital. Local television stations are reporting that a doctor and at least two nurses were stabbed.
The second traffic fatality in one day occurred late Tuesday night in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the fatal crash took place at around 11 p.m., on Bolsa Chica Street north of Argosy Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a pedestrian – a 63-year-old...
15-Year-Old Passenger Killed in Solo-Vehicle Accident near Cajalco Road. The accident happened around 12:10 a.m., on northbound Interstate 15 at the Cajalco Road off-ramp. According to the California Highway Patrol, Camolina was a passenger in a sedan that lost control. The vehicle veered off the road onto the side of the freeway.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward on Friday and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said. The man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 p.m., Los Angeles police Officer
4 people, including 2 children injured after a traffic accident in Orange (Orange, CA)Nationwide Report. On early Sunday, four people suffered injuries following a motor vehicle accident in Orange. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at about 12:12 a.m. on South Prospect Street and East La Veta Avenue [...]
