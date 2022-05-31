“Bow” Dunnington still missing and is likely to be in danger…
2 days ago
(Salem) – The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington, age 16, a child in foster care who went missing from Bend on May 27, 2022. She is believed to be in danger. ODHS asks...
Bend Police are asking the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that injured a 15-year-old boy riding a bike. It happened Tuesday night around 4:25 p.m. in the 2000 block of NE Highway 20. That’s in the area of Cibelli’s Pizza and Subaru of Bend.
(UPDATE: The principal of Pilot Butte Middle School said the school was NOT placed in lockout as Bend Police had reported) The search for a suspected arsonist in northeast Bend Wednesday morning lasted more than three hours before the man was found hiding under a car, police said. Bend Police...
A Clackamas County couple were arrested by Central Oregon drug agents late Tuesday night in a traffic stop on Highway 97 south of Redmond, accused of trafficking in fentanyl pills and distributing them in Central Oregon.
EUGENE, Ore. --- The parents of 29-year-old Michelle Stevens are asking for the public's help to find her after she went missing late Sunday night. Stevens lives in a group home in the area of Dalton Drive and Silver Lane. Her parents, James and Rebecca Patrick said Stevens was last seen returning to the group home from a walk at night. They said when employees went to provide her medicine Monday morning, she was gone.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An Oregon man was killed in an early morning rollover crash in Reno on May 26. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a rollover crash that occurred eastbound on I-80 in the area of West McCarran around. 3:15 a.m.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Tuesday, family and friends of Bianca Ceperich gathered at Wesley Lynn Park in Oregon City to remember the 16-year-old. On Friday, May 20, Bianca and several friends were driving on South New Era Road in Clackamas County when, according to investigators, their sedan crossed the center line and hit a truck. Bianca, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene. The teen driver, the other two passengers, and the driver of the truck were taken to the hospital.
TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies requested the public’s help Wednesday night in finding a missing Bend-area man last seen at midday Tuesday. Jason R. Smith, 36, was reported missing Wednesday morning, Sgt. Nathan Garibay said. He was last believed to be at Peter Skene Ogden Wayside (the “High Bridge” over the Crooked
Every day, Donny White has to drive 40 miles through everything that burned. The Oregon Department of Transportation maintenance worker commutes from his rental in Mill City alongside the Santiam River, past the property where his family’s home stood, along the scorched hillsides and burned-out foundations of forests and towns razed in the 2020 Labor Day fires.
COBURG, Ore. - Firefighters and police responded Monday morning to reports of a car in a ditch at Trail's End Park at the north end of Industrial Way in Coburg on Monday. No one was with the car. The engine was cold. The investigation is ongoing.
After weeks of investigation, Redmond Police arrested a suspect for stealing from vehicles and businesses. On Sunday, May 29, at 9:36 A.M. RPD received a call from a victim of theft at the Wilco Farm Store in Redmond, according to Lt. April Huey. Lt. Huey said the caller claimed that...
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield fire are working to clear a two-car crash that temporarily shut down parts of Highway 126. Around 1:44 p.m., two cars crashed, with one car against a pole and the driver stuck inside. The fire department was able to get the person...
On 05/26/2022 Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 3500blk of Valentine Ct. in Springfield regarding an in-progress burglary. Neighbors of the involved residence called 911 to report that three unknown people were stealing property from within the location. When confronted by a bystander, one of the suspects shoved the bystander to the ground. The bystander struck his head on the pavement and was rendered unconscious. The suspect also placed another bystander in a headlock and threw her to the ground before rummaging through her purse. The suspect, later identified as 28 year old Tanner Glen Mace, fled the location on foot. Mace was located hiding in a nearby yard and taken into custody. The injured bystander was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Two other suspects involved in the burglary had been able to flee the location in a U-Haul pickup. They are described as a white male adult wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and baseball hat and a white female adult with brown hair and a short, thin build. Mace was transported to the Lane County Jail where he was lodged on charges including: Assault in the 2nd Degree, Burglary in the 1st Degree, Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 1st Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree, Robbery in the 3rd Degree, Physical Harassment, and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon. He was also lodged on unrelated outstanding warrants. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
EUGENE, Ore. - You can recycle that now. Starting June 1, Lane County residents with curbside recycling bins - including residents of Eugene and Springfield - can recycle #1 and #2 bottles, jars and jugs. The materials will also be accepted at county transfer stations. Empty pizza boxes are also...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed some Oregon DMV offices on Tuesday. The department said their offices in Ashland, Cave Junction, downtown Portland, Lebanon, Redmond, Sandy and Stayton are closed. “We’re closing six of our smaller offices and redeploying those people to nearby offices that need them on...
A Portland couple who camped south of Three-Fingered Jack in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area Friday night lost the trail as heavy snowfall moved in during their departure Saturday, prompting a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue effort that took about 10 hours.
The Lebanon Fire District responded to its second outbuilding fire in the last two days Sunday afternoon, May 29. A 40- by 100-foot storage building caught fire at the corner of Lacomb Drive and Totem Pole Road. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building was fully involved when the first units arrived.
Outdoor debris burning season is over until the fall in and around Bend. But the rules can be confusing. The ban does not mean a ban on all backyard burns. Bend Fire and Rescue says that it is still legal to have campfires, warming fires and cooking fires with a burn pit that is less that 3 feet in diameter.
A man referred to in court records as “R.T.” was well known to prosecutors in Lane County when they charged him with threatening two people with a knife on a Eugene street last November. Since 1986, R.T., 58, has been charged with crimes at least 34 times. Records...
Your browser does not support the audio element. The pond is full again at Upingaksraq Spring Alaska Schreiner’s high desert farm. It’s a welcome sight for Schreiner, who owns Sakari Farms north of Bend. Last summer, as drought punished Central Oregon, Schreiner’s irrigation district stopped delivering water. She...
